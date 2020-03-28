Novak Djokovic donates $1.8 million for medical equipment for Serbian hospitals dealing with coronavirus

Top-ranked tennis player Novak Djokovic, his wife and their foundation are donating 1 million euros (about NZ$1.8 million) to help buy ventilators and other medical equipment for hospitals in Serbia.

Novak Djokovic and his wife Jelena. Source: Novak Djokovic / Instagram

Djokovic says his foundation's staff "will be monitoring everything" to get the equipment in place.

His wife, Jelena, is the global director of the Novak Djokovic Foundation. She says ventilators needed to help Covid-19 patients range in price from 10,000 to 50,000 euros.