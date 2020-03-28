TODAY |

Novak Djokovic donates $1.8 million for medical equipment for Serbian hospitals dealing with coronavirus

Source:  Associated Press

Top-ranked tennis player Novak Djokovic, his wife and their foundation are donating 1 million euros (about NZ$1.8 million) to help buy ventilators and other medical equipment for hospitals in Serbia.

Novak Djokovic and his wife Jelena. Source: Novak Djokovic / Instagram

Djokovic says his foundation's staff "will be monitoring everything" to get the equipment in place.

His wife, Jelena, is the global director of the Novak Djokovic Foundation. She says ventilators needed to help Covid-19 patients range in price from 10,000 to 50,000 euros.

The 32-year-old Djokovic won the Australian Open in January for his 17th Grand Slam title. Among men, only Roger Federer, with 20, and Rafael Nadal, with 19, have won more.

Tennis
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:53
Joseph Parker nails 'Love Actually' dance routine in coronavirus lockdown
2
'Am I satisfied? No' - Michael Cheika reflects on five tumultuous years in charge of Wallabies
3
Richie McCaw urges Kiwis to keep connected as coronavirus hits multiple aspects of his personal life
4
Quota spots for New Zealand Olympic athletes remain in place amid coronavirus turmoil
5
Coronavirus 'like having the plague', says Kiwi racing figure
MORE FROM
Tennis
MORE

Nick Kyrgios goes on foul-mouthed rant at fans who booed him off after injury

Rafael Nadal kisses Aussie Open ball girl on cheek as apology after wild shot hits her face

'Is that a serious question?' - Nick Kyrgios perplexed by Aussie Open reporter's query about banana
00:23

French tennis player scolded by umpire for asking ball girl to peel his banana