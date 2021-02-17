TODAY |

Novak Djokovic destroys racquet in temper tantrum, recovers to reach Aussie Open final four

Source:  1 NEWS

Novak Djokovic has battled through the pain and a courtside meltdown to overcome Alexander Zverev and move into the Australian Open semi-finals.

A persistent abdominal injury made things difficult for the world no. 1. Source: 1 NEWS | Sky

The world number one's abdominal injury continues to hinder his performances in Melbourne, losing the first set against the German.

The setback is becoming a trend for Djokovic, who except the first round, has dropped at least one set in every clash so far at the Australian Open.

The Serbian's frustration was clear to see as he smashed his racquet to bits in the third set.

jokovic said the tantrum helped him reset and seal victory 6-7(6) 6-2 6-4 7-6(6).

"Other than the second set, I started poorly in all the other three sets. I lost my service very early and I allowed him to swing through the ball," he said.

"I started to regain my focus after I broke my racquet and things started to shift for me in a positive direction."

"Down to the very last shot, it was anybody's match," said Djokovic, who was in a much better mood after making the final four.

"Emotionally I feel a little bit drained, it was a real battle. We pushed each other to the limit."

Next up for Djokovic is Russian qualifier Aslan Karatsev.

