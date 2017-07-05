Novak Djokovic cruises past Czech Republic rival, through to third round at Wimbledon

Novak Djokovic had to play all three sets at Wimbledon this time.

Novak Djokovic in action during first round at Wimbledon.

The three-time champion advanced to the third round by beating Adam Pavlasek 6-2, 6-2, 6-1 today, two days after his opening match ended early when his opponent retired with an injury.

Djokovic won the Wimbledon title in 2011, '14 and '15. But he has not won a major title since completing a career Grand Slam at the 2016 French Open.

In his opening two matches at the All England Club, Djokovic has only lost eight games.

"It's perfect. Exactly what I want," Djokovic said. "I don't want to have any five-set matches in there."