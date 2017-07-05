Novak Djokovic cruises past Czech Republic rival, through to third round at Wimbledon

Source:Associated Press
Novak Djokovic had to play all three sets at Wimbledon this time.
Novak Djokovic in action during first round at Wimbledon.
The three-time champion advanced to the third round by beating Adam Pavlasek 6-2, 6-2, 6-1 today, two days after his opening match ended early when his opponent retired with an injury.
Djokovic won the Wimbledon title in 2011, '14 and '15. But he has not won a major title since completing a career Grand Slam at the 2016 French Open.
In his opening two matches at the All England Club, Djokovic has only lost eight games.
"It's perfect. Exactly what I want," Djokovic said. "I don't want to have any five-set matches in there."
Djokovic will next face Ernests Gulbis. The unseeded Latvian defeated Juan Martin del Potro 6-4, 6-4, 7-6 (3).
