Novak Djokovic continues formidable French Open run

Novak Djokovic continues to prove he means business at the French Open, cruising into the third round in less than an hour and a half.

Novak Djokovic. Source: Associated Press

The men's World No.1 made light work of Lithuanian world number 66 Ricardas Berankis, winning in straight sets 6-1 6-2 6-2.

The Serbian has dropped just 10 games since the start of Roland Garros.

"I felt really good ... I hope I can carry on like this," he said after the match.

The top seed has tough competition for the title with Rafael Nadal seeking a record-extending 13th title.