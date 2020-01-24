Novak Djokovic a clinical winner in third round at Australian Open

Reigning Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic has set up a fourth-round encounter with Diego Schwartzman with a clinical win over Yoshihito Nishioka.

Novak Djokovic. Source: Associated Press

The No.2 seed breezed through the third-round clash, registering a 6-3 6-2 6-2 win over the Japanese in just one hour and 25 minutes.

It's the 13th time the Serb has made it to the last 16 at Melbourne Park as he chases a record-extending eighth crown.

Djokovic's serving was impervious on Friday, even leaving him impressed.

"If it happened, it didn't happen too many times," he said of giving away a solitary point on serve in the first two sets.

"Definitely one of the best serving matches I've had lately."

Fourteenth seed Schwartzman will present a very different challenge to the left- handed Nishioka as Djokovic eyes off a quarter-final against either Stefanos Tsitsipas or Roberto Bautista Agut.

"He is one of the quickest player on the tour," Djokovic said of the Argentine.

"Obviously right-handed so I'm going to have to prepare a bit different tactics than I have today.

"Hopefully my serve can be as good as it was today or at least close. If that's the case, then I feel I have a pretty good chance. Obviously I've got to be patient but still aggressive."