Novak Djokovic beats Andy Murray to successfully defend Qatar title

Defending champion Novak Djokovic successfully defended his Qatar Open title by beating top-seeded Andy Murray 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 today.

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 20: Novak Djokovic of Serbia in action during his defeat to Andy Murray of Great Britain in their mens singles Final match on day eight of the ATP World Tour Finals at O2 Arena on November 20, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Ashley Western - CameraSport/CameraSport via Getty Images)

Novak Djokovic of Serbia.

The dramatic match, which showcased the best of men's tennis for 2 hours, 54 minutes, required Djokovic to need four match points - three in the second set and one in the third - to prevail.

"Definitely one of the best ways of starting a year," Djokovic said on court. "After saving five match points in the semifinal, and I had three match points in the second set, I said, 'Wow' when he turned it around.

"All the way to the last shot you never know with Andy."

Murray's loss ended his 28-match winning streak that dated to September 18.

Djokovic had three match points in the 10th game of the second set, but couldn't prevent Murray from making it 5-5 and eventually winning the second set.

Murray finally capitalized on his fourth break point - second in that 10th game - with an inside out forehand winner.

Despite going up 0-30, Murray wasn't able to come up with the same magic when Djokovic served for the match a second time at 5-4 in the third set. Murray also failed to take advantage of a break point in the sixth game of the third set.

"Physically, it was a good test to start the year," Murray said. "My body feels all right just now, so that's positive.

"Still think there are things I can do better. I wasn't that clinical on break points this week, which maybe that comes with playing a few more matches."

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - DECEMBER 31: Andy Murray of Great Britain reacts during the play-off match for third place of the Mubadala World Tennis Championship at Zayed Sport City on December 31, 2016 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)

Andy Murray of Great Britain.

Djokovic's frustration got the better of him on two particular moments in the match, which caused umpire Carlos Bernardes to hand the Serb two warnings, including the loss of a point on the second warning.

The second warning resulted when Djokovic smashed his racket in frustration at 40-30 to end the 11th game of the second set, which Murray was serving for, prematurely.

The first warning came in the sixth game of the first set.

Annoyed at losing a point, Djokovic angrily smacked a ball to the ground that accidentally flew into the stands and hit a woman.

The top-ranked Murray has lost all 20 matches he's played against Djokovic when he's lost the first set.

Overall, Djokovic held a 25-11 career record over Murray.

Murray won their last encounter 6-3, 6-4 in the ATP Finals in November. That victory catapulted Murray ahead of Djokovic to the year-end No. 1 ranking for the first time.

