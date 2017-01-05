Novak Djokovic beats Andy Murray to successfully defend Qatar title

Defending champion Novak Djokovic successfully defended his Qatar Open title by beating top-seeded Andy Murray 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 today.

Novak Djokovic of Serbia. Source: Getty

The dramatic match, which showcased the best of men's tennis for 2 hours, 54 minutes, required Djokovic to need four match points - three in the second set and one in the third - to prevail.

"Definitely one of the best ways of starting a year," Djokovic said on court. "After saving five match points in the semifinal, and I had three match points in the second set, I said, 'Wow' when he turned it around.

"All the way to the last shot you never know with Andy."

Murray's loss ended his 28-match winning streak that dated to September 18.

Djokovic had three match points in the 10th game of the second set, but couldn't prevent Murray from making it 5-5 and eventually winning the second set.

Murray finally capitalized on his fourth break point - second in that 10th game - with an inside out forehand winner.

Despite going up 0-30, Murray wasn't able to come up with the same magic when Djokovic served for the match a second time at 5-4 in the third set. Murray also failed to take advantage of a break point in the sixth game of the third set.

"Physically, it was a good test to start the year," Murray said. "My body feels all right just now, so that's positive.

"Still think there are things I can do better. I wasn't that clinical on break points this week, which maybe that comes with playing a few more matches."

Andy Murray of Great Britain. Source: Getty

Djokovic's frustration got the better of him on two particular moments in the match, which caused umpire Carlos Bernardes to hand the Serb two warnings, including the loss of a point on the second warning.

The second warning resulted when Djokovic smashed his racket in frustration at 40-30 to end the 11th game of the second set, which Murray was serving for, prematurely.

The first warning came in the sixth game of the first set.

Annoyed at losing a point, Djokovic angrily smacked a ball to the ground that accidentally flew into the stands and hit a woman.

The top-ranked Murray has lost all 20 matches he's played against Djokovic when he's lost the first set.

Overall, Djokovic held a 25-11 career record over Murray.