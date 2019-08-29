TODAY |

Novak Djokovic battles through shoulder injury to advance at US Open

Associated Press
Novak Djokovic is through to the third round at the US Open and will use some of the time until then getting more treatment on his left shoulder.

Djokovic fought through trouble with the shoulder to beat Juan Ignacio Londero 6-4, 7-6 (3), 6-1.

The defending champion was treated by the trainer multiple times in the match and appeared in trouble when he fell behind 3-0 in the second set. But he battled back to take it in a tiebreaker and had an easy time in the third set.

The No. 1 seed wouldn't reveal much about the nature of the injury in his post-match interview.

Novak Djokovic receives treatment from a trainer during his match against Juan Ignacio Londero, Source: Associated Press
