Novak Djokovic asks fans to support US Open official after abuse hurled her way

Source:  1 NEWS

Novak Djokovic has asked fans to support the US Open official he hit with a ball and said she did "nothing wrong at all" after it was revealed she has received online abuse and death threats over the incident.

The Serbian star’s moment of madness has cost him the chance of another Grand Slam title. Source: SKY

Djokovic was disqualified from the US Open yesterday after accidentally hitting line judge Laura Clark with a stray tennis ball, and she has since been subject to online abuse - including taunts about her son who died in 2008.

The Serbian tennis star asked fans today to support Clark through the aftermath of the situation.

"Dear #NoleFam thank you for your positive messages," Djokovic started off in a Twitter post.

"Please also remember the linesperson that was hit by the ball last night needs our community’s support too. She’s done nothing wrong at all. I ask you to stay especially supportive and caring to her during this time."

With Djokovic's exit, this year's US Open is set to be the first men's major won by someone outside the game's Big Three [Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal] since the 2016 US Open which Stan Wawrinka won.

Tennis
