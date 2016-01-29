 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Tennis


Novak Djokovic arrives in Melbourne seeking historic Australian Open title

share

Source:

AAP

Reigning Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic has finally landed in Melbourne, opting for a short and low-key preparation ahead of his potentially record-breaking Australian Open assault.

Novak Djokovic celebrates

Source: Associated Press

The world No.2 cancelled a planned hit-up on Rod Laver Arena on Wednesday, instead training on one of Melbourne Park's back courts.

The switch is one of a number of change-ups for the Serbian, who will attempt to become the first man to win seven Australian Open singles titles when the 2017 tournament begins next week.

The 29-year-old ruffled feathers by skipping a promotional event in Melbourne on Tuesday night.

Organisers said the last-minute move came after Djokovic decided to spend more time with family.

He is the last of the stars to arrive in Australia, behind top seed Andy Murray, who he beat in Sunday's Qatar Open final.

Murray returned to Rod Laver Arena on Tuesday for the first time since losing the 2016 final to Djokovic, hitting up under the hot Melbourne sun.

Third-seeded Milos Raonic and fourth-seeded Stan Wawrinka started their year at the Brisbane International, where they were semi-finalists.

World No.5 Kei Nishikori also played in the Queensland tournament, defeating Wawrinka but losing the final to Grigor Dimitrov.

Gael Monfils, the world No.6, hasn't played any ranking matches in 2017 but has been practising in Australia for several days.

World No.7 Marin Cilic started his season in Chennai last week, albeit with a first-up loss, while workhorse and world No.8 Dominic Thiem played both Brisbane and Sydney lead-up events.

World No.9 Rafael Nadal, who will enter the first grand slam of the season with his lowest seeding in a decade, played in Brisbane before an exhibition match in Sydney against Nick Kyrgios this week.

Rounding out the top ten, Tomas Berdych has also found rhythm by playing in Doha alongside the world's top two and in Adelaide this week for the World Tennis Challenge.

From the top seeds, it's Djokovic's preparation that has many scratching their heads, with observers struggling to remember such a later arrival in Melbourne for the year's first major.

Djokovic will make his first public appearance in Melbourne on Wednesday night at a charity event at Margaret Court Arena.

This year is just the second since 2011 that Djokovic begins the tournament below the top seeding.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1

Warriors prop Ben Matulino to miss start of NRL season with knee injury

00:17
2
Mohd Faiz Subri paralysed the opposing goalkeeper with the curve he put on this ball as it sailed from left to right and into the back of the net.

Watch: Malaysian's physics-defying, long-range free kick crowned FIFA's goal of the year

00:29
3
The former England cricket star 'didn't think it was right' Adelaide allrounder Kieron Pollard had strapping on his bowling hand.

'I'm not gonna bat until it's off!' Flustered Kevin Pietersen refuses to face BBL star with strapping on hand in bizarre protest

4
Amanda Nunes, left, celebrates her win as Ronda Rousey stands at right, after their women's bantamweight championship mixed martial arts bout was stopped in the first round at UFC 207 in Las Vegas.

Ronda Rousey breaks silence after failed UFC return with inspirational quote

00:30
5
Adams scored 22 points, more than teammate Russell Westbrook, as the Thunder downed the Bulls 109-94.

Watch: Ruthless Steven Adams leads OKC demolition of Chicago Bulls

01:44
Free rides, free prizes and free parking make for a great day out.

Thousands of intellectually disabled children enjoy a day out at Auckland's Funfest

Free rides, free prizes and free parking make for a great day out.

02:27
Family First wants sex education to be left up to parents, not schools.

Sex education debate sparked over claims images shown to primary school children are too graphic

Family First wants sex education to be left up to parents, not schools.

02:02
With home ownership rates at their lowest in more than 60 years, more than a third of Kiwis are renting.

Having trouble finding a rental property or even a room in Auckland? You're not alone

With home ownership rates at their lowest in more than 60 years, more than a third of Kiwis are renting.

00:37
Obama says bolder action needs to be taken on tackling climate change for future generations.

Barack Obama: 'To deny climate change denies the spirit of our nation'

Obama says bolder action needs to be taken on tackling climate change for future generations.

01:00
The popular reporter is retunring to New Zealand to join TVNZ's Breakfast as the new weather presenter.

Matt McLean's video message to NZ: 'I can't wait, see you soon'

The popular reporter is returning to New Zealand to join TVNZ's Breakfast as the new weather presenter.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ