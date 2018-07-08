 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Tennis


No tantrum from Nick Kyrgios as Aussie bad-boy knocked out of Wimbledon

share

Source:

AAP

Nick Kyrgios's commitment to tennis is again being questioned after a shocking straight-sets third-round loss at Wimbledon.

The 15th seed was eliminated by Japan’s Kei Nishikori this morning.
Source: TVNZ

Completing a miserable day for Australia at The All England Club, Kyrgios crashed to a 6-1 7-6 (7-3) 6-4 defeat at the hands of Japanese superstar Kei Nishikori.

The 15th seed's elimination left Australia without a second-week contender for the second year running after Alex de Minaur, Matt Ebden and women's hopes Ashleigh Barty and Daria Gavrilova all also lost earlier.

Kyrgios's exit, though, was undoubtedly the most disappointing - and dramatic.

Two days after being dubbed as "pathetic" for his childish conduct by former women's champion Marion Bartoli, Kyrgios handed his critics more ammunition with a lifeless first-set performance.

Looking utterly disinterested, Kyrgios gifted Nishikori a second service break - and effectively the set with a 5-1 advantage - when he fired a 215kph second- serve double-fault on break point.

"He kind of gave up," ex-British Davis Cup star Andrew Castle said on the BBC after Kyrgios surrendered the opening set in 16 minutes.

Former Australian Open finalist and British Davis Cup captain John Lloyd went further, saying the tempestuous talent "has to make his mind up to how much he wants to commit to winning slams".

Kyrgios, did, though muster the grit to retrieve a service break in the second set to force a tiebreaker.

Alas, his frustrations boiled to the surface after missing a backhand pass to give Nishikori three set points.

He belted a ball into the stands, drawing a code violation for unsportsmanlike conduct from the chair umpire and loud jeers from the crowd on Show Court No.1.

Nishikori only needed one set point to convert and seize total command at two sets to love up.

Staring down the barrel, Kyrgios complained of being unable to move at one point as the match - which only started at 7.25pm local time - continued under fading light.

Kyrgios probably preferred it hadn't.

It was all over well before sunset, with Nishikori finishing off Australia's great white hope after just one hour and 37 minutes.

Nishikori's victory comes two days after he took out fellow Australian former All England Club quarter-finalist Bernard Tomic in four sets.

While the scrutiny will centre on Kyrgios, the Asian trailblazer played some blinding tennis and now looms as a genuine contender to emerge from a wide-open bottom half of the draw and make next Sunday's final.

The 2014 US Open runner-up next plays Ernests Gulbis for a place in the quarter- finals for the first time aftet the Latvian qualifier continued his giant- killing run with a five-set comeback win over German world No.4 Alexander Zverevev.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:15
1
Croatia will face England in the semi-final after defeating Russia 4-3 from the spot in Sochi.

Croatia beat Russia in thrilling penalty shootout to seal spot in World Cup semi-final

00:20
2
The Kiwi golfer made the youngster's day in West Virginia.

'I was walking back in shock' – Danny Lee makes young fan's day

00:15
3
The Kiwi driver suffered a suspension failure to remember at Silverstone.

Watch: Sparks fly as Brendon Hartley walks away from crash at British Grand Prix practice

4
Shane van Gisbergen, Red Bull Holden Racing Australia. ITM Auckland Supersprint V8 Supercars. Pukekohe Park Raceway, Auckland, New Zealand. 04 November 2017. © Copyright Image: Marc Shannon / www.photosport.nz.

Kiwi driver Shane Van Gisbergen finishes second at Townsville Supercars

00:15
5
Adesanya earned a $50,000 reward for performance of the night after defeating Brad Tavares by unanimous decision.

Kiwi UFC fighter Israel Adesanya pays tribute to Johnny Danger after dominating UFC bout

The Green Party co-leader says she has already received messages that her speaking out is allowing abused people to not feel alone.

'My skin has thickened' - MP Marama Davidson receives 'vile' death threats after far-right Canadian duo banned from council venues

The threats came after the MP posted a link to a story.


00:15
Croatia will face England in the semi-final after defeating Russia 4-3 from the spot in Sochi.

Croatia beat Russia in thrilling penalty shootout to seal spot in World Cup semi-final

Join 1 NEWS NOW for live coverage of the 2018 Football World Cup from Russia.

One man dead, two people seriously injured after shooting in Hamilton

Waikato police are investigating the fatal shooting.

00:30
The mercurial Chiefs star McKenzie started and finished the move in his side’s 24-19 win over the Brumbies.

Lucky escape as the Chiefs hold on to defeat gutsy Brumbies after late comeback

The Chiefs hung on grimly to secure a five-point win in Hamilton.

00:28
The pre-tournament favourites lost 2-1 in their quarter-final against Belgium.

Distraught Brazil fans comfort each other after World Cup elimination

The pre-tournament favourites lost 2-1 in their quarter-final against Belgium.