Nigel Owens offers to referee charity game for free after being approached on social media - 'It'd be an honour'

Iconic international rugby referee Nigel Owens is offering his services for a charity club game free of charge after being approached by a player on social media.

Nigel Owens and Kieran Read Source: Photosport

Owens, who has over 70 Tests under his belt along with four Rugby World Cups since starting his refereeing career in 2001, was approached on Twitter asking how much it would cost to get him to officiate their game.

However, the reason for the game was what is important.

"A little boy at our local Rugby club is currently in hospital and sadly lost his legs and arms to an horrific disease," Yorkshire Dales Bushcraft's Twitter account wrote.

"We are holding a charity match in Skipton North Yorkshire on the 29th February 2020. How much would it cost us to have you attend?"

Owens responded soon after he was more than happy to do the match without a bill.

"It would cost you nothing at all for me to referee the game for the young lad. It would be an honour to so," Owens replied.