Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios has added another chapter to his notorious on court antics.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The 25-year-old stopped play for almost five minutes during a time violation to serve during a match against compatriot Harry Bourchier at the Murray River Open in Melbourne last night.

Kyrgios called the umpire “peanuts” during the incident and labelled the decision "ridiculous".

He went on to win the match 6-2, 7-6.