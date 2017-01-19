 

Tennis


Nick Kyrgios withdraws from Australian Open doubles with abdominal injury

Nick Kyrgios has withdrawn from the doubles at the Australian Open with an abdominal injury, a day after his five-set loss to Andreas Seppi in the singles.

The 14th seed blew a two-set advantage going down to Italian Andreas Seppi in the second round of the tournament.
Kyrgios and Dan Evans were due to play Dusan Lajovic and Viktor Troicki in the first round of the doubles this afternoon.

Kyrgios told reporters after his loss to Seppi that he likely wouldn't play in the doubles because of injury concerns. He had sustained a knee injury playing basketball several weeks ago and acknowledged coming into the Australian Open not in the best shape.

The notorious Australian tennis player appeared calm after his second round loss, saying he knows developing his mental game is crucial to his future.
Kyrgios was criticized for some of his shot selection and demeanor in the loss to Seppi, which came several months after he was briefly suspended from the tour for lack of effort in a match in Shanghai. The enigmatic Australian brushed off questions about his effort by saying his body was sore.

Kyrgios and Evans were replaced in the draw by Argentines Renzo Olivo and Guido Pella.

Italian Andreas Seppi defeated the 14th seed Aussie 1-6, 6-7 (1-7), 6-4, 6-1, 10-8.
