Nick Kyrgios throws yet another tantrum, this time over a towel

AAP
An out-of-sorts Nick Kyrgios, upset over a towel, has been beaten in the first round of the Canadian Open in straight sets to leave John Millman as the lone Australian in the main draw.

Briton Kyle Edmund outserved Kyrgios and did not face a break point as he closed out a 6-3 6-4 victory in 67 minutes, which was only delayed by a rain interruption late in the second set.

Coming off a title success in Washington just days ago, Kyrgios was distracted by the towel issue in the first set and Edmund took advantage of the Australian's frustrations to break serve in the sixth game.

At 4-4 in the second set, play was suspended for close to 90 minutes due to rain, before Edmund broke Kyrgios to love on the resumption of play and wrapped up the match on his serve.

Kyrgios argued with the chair umpire for most of the first set as he insisted on being provided with a white towel rather than the tournament's branded variety.

He lost his cool after realising he still didn't have the white towel, despite asking the umpire for one at the start of the match.

"I'm not allowed to leave the chair," the umpire said.

"But you have a radio. I asked you at the start of the match," an angry Kyrgios replied.

"You're telling me you can't radio in for one white towel?"

Kyrgios was hit with a code violation for an obscenity before finally getting the towel from a ball boy after 20 minutes of play.

The Aussie star wasn’t happy about the towel situation in his loss to Kyle Edmund. Source: ESPN
