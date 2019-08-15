Nick Kyrgios throws tantrum in Cincinnati, calls Irish umpire a potato

Australian bad boy Nick Kyrgios is facing heavy sanctions after an explosive meltdown at the Cincinnati Masters today.

The 24-year-old took aim at chair umpire Fergus Murphy, claiming he was unfairly calling him for a slow service game.

Kyrgios carried out constant verbal abuse against the Irishman, calling him a potato and the worst umpire in the world.

The Aussie followed that up by taking a toilet break despite Murphy declining his request and subsequently smashing two racquets in a tantrum in the tunnel captured by cameras.

Ironically, it was a double fault from Kyrgios handing Russian eighth seed Karen Khachenov the match.

Kyrgios marking the end of the match by calling Murphy a “f------ tool” and spitting as he headed the chair umpire's way.