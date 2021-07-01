Nick Kyrgios survives nasty fall at Wimbledon to progress the second round

Nick Kyrgios finished off No. 21 seed Ugo Humbert 9-7 in the fifth set of their suspended first-round match at Wimbledon.

The match had been halted at 3-all in the fifth set on Tuesday evening (London time) because local rules prevent play past 11 pm. When they resumed on No. 1 Court, Kyrgios broke for an 8-7 lead and then saved two break points in the final game before clinching the match with a service winner.

It was Kyrgios’ first match since the Australian Open in February, where he also beat Humbert in an entertaining five-setter.

Kyrios regrouped after a nasty fall on the grass during the match.

The Australian said in an on-court interview that his performance was ”not too bad for a part-time player.” He is now 4-0 in five-set matches at Wimbledon.

Kyrgios won the first and fourth sets Tuesday; Humbert took the second and third.