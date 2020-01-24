TODAY |

Nick Kyrgios sorting out off-field issues as he continues path to becoming better person

Source:  AAP

Nick Kyrgios says he wants to continue on the right path by becoming a better person but admits he's still sorting out some issues off the court.

Nick Kyrgios. Source: Associated Press

The notoriously hot-headed tennis star has earned plaudits this summer, with his consistently-improved attitude and role in the sport's contribution to bushfire relief winning over fans along with his exciting run to the Australian Open fourth round.

His efforts have been rewarded.

After starting the year ranked 30th, Kyrgios returned to the world's top 20 on Monday for the first time since August 2018.

Kyrgios says becoming a better person can continue to help improve his form.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Kyrgios said his behaviour during the second-round win over Gilles Simon at the Australian Open was "unacceptable". Source: Associated Press

"Playing my tennis has never really been a problem, I just feel like I just have to sort a couple of things out off the court," he told Triple M.

"I guess the last couple of months is really, I've just gained a lot of perspective.

"It's all been a big experience, obviously, with everything going on, but I just want to continue to go on the right path.

"I've got a couple of tournaments in the next month, so I'm just going to try to be better every day.

"I think if I get better as a human, I think the tennis will just follow, so I guess that showed in the Aussie summer."

Kyrgios also revealed that he will continue to make donations to bushfire relief efforts for every ace he scores over the next few months.

Tennis
Australia
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Blues star Rieko Ioane ruled out for several weeks with hand injury
2
Novak Djokovic angrily rants at umpire, tells crowd to 'f*** up' during testy Aussie Open triumph
3
Warriors reportedly set to sign Tongan enforcer Ben Murdoch-Masila
4
‘If I did speak up, I would be killed’ - NRL referee Gavin Badger reveals he is a sexual abuse survivor
5
Mark Chapman to replace Black Caps captain Kane Williamson for first two ODIs against India
MORE FROM
Tennis
MORE
00:42

Australian coronavirus evacuees land on Christmas Island

England end experiment with Wayne Bennett by hiring Shaun Wane as coach
00:13

Djokovic apologises for crossing line and touching the chair umpire during Australian Open final

Dozens of koalas killed in 'abysmal act' on Victoria farm sparks government reaction