Nick Kyrgios slams Novak Djokovic's 'bonehead' charity event after second player tests positive for Covid-19

Nick Kyrgios has condemned the "boneheaded" decision to hold Novak Djokovic's charity event in Croatia after Borna Coric revealed he was the second high- profile player to test positive to coronavirus.



Nick Kyrgios. Source: Associated Press

Coric, who attended Djokovic's Adria Tour exhibition tournament last week, joins Grigor Dimitrov in being infected by the virus.



"Hi everyone, I wanted to inform you all that I tested positive for Covid-19," the Croatian said on his official twitter account. "I'm feeling well and don't have any symptoms."



Kyrgios took to Twitter on Monday night to remind fellow professionals, in his own blunt way, that the Covid-19 pandemic that has shut down tennis is not to be taken lightly.



"Boneheaded decision to go ahead with the 'exhibition'," the Australian posted.



"Speedy recovery fellas, but that's what happens when you disregard all protocols. This IS NOT A JOKE."



The final of the event, which would have featured world No.1 Djokovic and Russian Andrey Rublev, was cancelled as a result.



Bulgarian Dimitrov earlier revealed his positive test.



"I want to reach out and let my fans and friends know that I tested positive back in Monaco for Covid-19," the former world No.3 wrote on Instagram.

"I want to make sure anyone who has been in contact with me during these past days gets tested and takes the necessary precautions.



"I am so sorry for any harm I might have caused. I am back home now and recovering. Thanks for your support and please stay safe and healthy."

