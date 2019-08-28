Nick Kyrgios slams fellow tennis pro after self isolation breach

Controversial Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios has dispatched a scathing profanity laden video aimed at fellow pro, Alexander Zverev.

Nick Kyrgios. Source: Associated Press

Kyrgios' criticism comes as the German tennis player seemingly defied self-isolation rules after vowing to take the protocols more seriously, following his participation in Novak Djokovic's Covid-19 ridden Adria Tour.

Several players who participated in the exhibition tournament ended up contracting coronavirus, including Djokovic himself, and criticism of the 33-year-old Serb grew as video surfaced of him partying at a nightclub with several other players from the tournament.

Although Zverev returned a negative result, he made a statement apologising for his involvement in the tour.

"I deeply apologise to anyone that I have potentially put at risk by playing this tour," Zverev said in a statement.

"I will proceed to follow the self-isolating guidelines advised by our doctors. As an added precaution my team and I will continue with regular testing,” he added.

Despite issuing the apology, Zverev was seen partying in a packed French Riviera bar in the Instagram story of fashion designer Phillipp Plein

Kyrgios said in a video posted to his Instagram, "Sacha Zverev, again man, again. How selfish can you be?"

"I mean if you have the audacity to f****** put out a tweet that you made your management write on your behalf saying you were going to self isolate for 14 days and apologising to f****** general public about putting their health at risk, at least have the audacity to stay inside for 14 days, my god." he added.