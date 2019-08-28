Nick Kyrgios slams fellow tennis pro after self isolation breach

Controversial Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios has dispatched a scathing profanity laden video aimed at fellow pro, Alexander Zverev.
Kyrgios' criticism comes as the German tennis player seemingly defied self-isolation rules after vowing to take the protocols more seriously, following his participation in Novak Djokovic's Covid-19 ridden Adria Tour.
Several players who participated in the exhibition tournament ended up contracting coronavirus, including Djokovic himself, and criticism of the 33-year-old Serb grew as video surfaced of him partying at a nightclub with several other players from the tournament.
Although Zverev returned a negative result, he made a statement apologising for his involvement in the tour.
"I deeply apologise to anyone that I have potentially put at risk by playing this tour," Zverev said in a statement.
"I will proceed to follow the self-isolating guidelines advised by our doctors. As an added precaution my team and I will continue with regular testing,” he added.
Despite issuing the apology, Zverev was seen partying in a packed French Riviera bar in the Instagram story of fashion designer Phillipp Plein
Kyrgios said in a video posted to his Instagram, "Sacha Zverev, again man, again. How selfish can you be?"
"I mean if you have the audacity to f****** put out a tweet that you made your management write on your behalf saying you were going to self isolate for 14 days and apologising to f****** general public about putting their health at risk, at least have the audacity to stay inside for 14 days, my god." he added.
"This tennis world is pissing me off, seriously"