Nick Kyrgios sets up Nadal encounter after epic Australian Open win

Nick Kyrgios has set up the most anticipated match of the 2020 Australian Open - a clash with bitter rival Rafael Nadal - after a stunning five-set triumph against Karen Khachanov.



Nick Kyrgios lies down on the court after defeating Russia's Karen Khachanov Source: Associated Press

The temperamental Australian produced some of his best tennis to beat the Russian 6-2 7-6 (7-5) 6-7 (8-6) 6-7 (9-7) 7-6 (10-8) in a thrilling third-round match.



The four hour 26 minute classic was the longest of his career and sets up the eighth tour showdown with the world No.1 tomorrow.



But this one will go down for the ages, Kyrgios blowing two match points across the third and fourth set and also battling a bloody hand and a mini-meltdown to eventually get the job done.



"Man, it was crazy," Kyrgios said.



"I don't even know what to say right now. That was insane. I've got no words to how I'm feeling right now.



"It was one of the best wins of my career I think."



Kyrgios started off in electrifying fashion, overcoming an early glute complaint and medical time out to race through the first set.



The second was tighter as Khachanov warmed into the match following his four hour and 34 minute second-round epic against Mikael Ymer.



It stayed on serve before Kyrgios overcame a mini-break in the tiebreak to claim the set.



With a 4-2 advantage to Kyrgios in the third, the match looked done, but, much like in his second round encounter with Gilles Simon, he handed it back with the finish line in sight.



Kyrgios had one match point on the Khachanov serve but he couldn't claim it, with the Russian then stealing the set on his opponent's serve.



In a tight fourth set Kyrgios lost his cool when given a time warning on serve - the Canberran bitterly complaining about a bleeding hand he'd sustained falling over.



"Are you stupid? Can you not see? Why did I get a time violation, my hand is bleeding," he told umpire Renaud Lichtenstein.

