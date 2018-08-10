Nick Kyrgios returns to tennis-brat ways with petulant press conference

The Tennis Channel
Nick Kyrgios has lost to former world No.3 and one-time sparring partner Stan Wawrinka in the opening round of the Canadian Open in Toronto.
Kyrgios, who last week withdrew from the Citi Open in Washington DC due to an ongoing injury, raced to take the opener but was on the wrong end of the two tough sets that followed, losing 1-6 7-5 7-5.
The world No.17 showed glimpses of his best, however, unleashing a brutal forehand winner that even three-time grand slam champion Wawrinka applauded.
"That is incredible," the commentator said.
"Blink and you would have missed it."
It was one of 44 winners Kyrgios struck to Wawrinka's 35. The Swiss had 23 unforced errors to Kyrgios' 34.
The Australian said his hip injury was still an issue but we would play doubles with Ivan Dodig later on today.
"It's great to see him back," Kyrgios said of Wawrinka. "Matches like can give him positives ... I can't take any positives from that for me."
Kyrgios was at the centre of controversy in Canada three years ago when he alleged that fellow Australian Thanasi Kokkinakis had slept with Wawrinka's girlfriend, Donna Vekic.
Wawrinka said in the lead-up to Tuesday's match that the relationship between him and Kyrgios was "not an issue".
"It's true that we had a clinker," he told Tennis World, "but time has gone since when we lift the spirits. Facing him on Tuesday is not an issue at all."
Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic received a walkover when Hyeon Chung of South Korea withdrew with a back injury, while there were also wins for Milos Raonic, Diego Schwartzman, Karen Khachanov, Robin Haase and Sam Querrey.
Wawrinka will face Marton Fucsovics in the second round with a possible clash with Rafael Nadal looming after that match.
After playing until 3 am, then sobbing into a towel, Andy Murray made it clear he was not pleased with the prospect of having to play again so soon. Sure enough, he did not, instead withdrawing from his Citi Open quarterfinal overnight.
Murray won a trio of three-setters, each lasting at least 2 1/2 hours, at the hard-court tuneup for the US Open, part of his comeback from surgery on his right hip.
The three-time major champion cited fatigue when he pulled out of the Citi Open, hours before he was supposed to face 19-year-old Alex de Minaur for a semifinal berth.
He also announced today that he was going to skip next week's Toronto Masters.
Murray's 6-7 (5), 6-3, 7-6 (4) third-round victory over Marius Copil began at midnight and ended just past 3 am today, with about 100 or so spectators in the main stadium. Afterward, Murray told a small group of reporters that he "potentially" could withdrew from the tournament.
"Finishing matches at 3 in the morning is not good. It's not good for the players. It's not good for anyone, I don't think, involved in the event. It's not good for fans, TV. Nobody," said Murray, a former No. 1 who had an operation on his right hip in January.
Currently ranked 832nd, Murray ended an 11-month absence from the tour in June, playing just three matches before arriving at the Citi Open.
"I'm giving my view right now as someone who's just come back from a very, very long injury layoff. I don't think I should be put in a position like that, when you're expected to come out and perform the next day. I don't think it's reasonable," Murray said.
"And I'm disappointed with that, because I know that the weather's tricky and I know it is for the scheduling, but it's a very difficult position to be in."
Thursday's play at the hard-court tuneup for the U.S. Open was delayed at the outset by about 3 1/2 hours because of rain.
Showers earlier in the week jumbled the schedule and forced some other men to play two matches yesterday.
Asked after beating Copil how his body is holding up, Murray replied: "It doesn't feel great, just now."
"I don't know how you are expected to recover from that. By the time you're done with all your recovery and stuff, it's going to be 5:30, 6 o'clock in the morning. I'd obviously try and sleep as late as I can, but with the way your body clock is and stuff, you know, you might get a few hours' sleep," Murray said.
"It's not good. And it's basically like playing two matches in a day."
After taking a 5-0 lead in the opening-set tiebreaker, Murray dropped seven consecutive points to hand the lead over to Copil.
But, yelling at himself or his coach rather frequently, Murray came all the way back to win and improve to 4-2 in his comeback.
When he got to the sideline after the match concluded, he covered his face with a towel and cried, his chest heaving.
"Just the emotions coming out at the end of an extremely long day," Murray said, "and a long match."