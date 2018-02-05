Nick Kyrgios returns to tantrum-throwing ways, smashes racquet during Davis Cup loss

It wasn't quite 'No More Mr Nice Guy'.

But an injury-hit Nick Kyrgios finally lost his cool before admitting he would walk away from what was meant to be a breakthrough summer with a "bitter taste" after Australia's first-round Davis Cup loss to Germany in Brisbane yesterday.



Hampered by an elbow injury, a frustrated Kyrgios smashed his racquet to all but sabotage a second set tiebreak before succumbing in straight sets to world No.5 Alex Zverev at Pat Rafter Arena.



It sealed an unbeatable 3-1 result for Germany who qualified for the quarter- finals for the first time in four years.



Australia - semi-finalists last year - have been relegated to September's World Group playoffs.



World No.14 Kyrgios said he would take a week off to get to the bottom of the elbow complaint that first flared in his straight sets singles win on Friday.



But it may take more time for Kyrgios to recover from his frustrating 6-2 7-6 (7-3) 6-2 loss that soured what had been a sweet summer.



Kyrgios, 22, had been embraced again by the public 12 months after being booed on court thanks to a composed run that included a Brisbane International win - his first tour title on home soil - and an Australian Open fourth round finish.



"I would have given up my Brisbane title to win this tie," Kyrgios said.



"I ultimately had a good summer but it's tough to think about all that stuff when I've lost today.



"I had one eye on this Davis Cup tie throughout the whole summer, it just leaves a bitter taste after the summer I had."



Kyrgios cut a frustrated figure throughout Sunday's loss, receiving treatment for his elbow while leading 4-3 in the second set.



It reached a climax in the second set tiebreak when Kyrgios copped a point penalty for racquet abuse to trail 4-0.



"I don't know (what is wrong with elbow). I will probably take a week off now, try and get it better," Kyrgios said.



"My serve is my biggest strength, he played great and served well but my biggest weapon was not really there and it affects the rest of my game.



"It's just tough to go out there and not be able to put in your best performance - it sucks."



While Kyrgios rued his injury, German team captain Michael Kohlmann reckoned the Australian No.1 was also feeling the pressure.



"Of course if you go into a match knowing you had to win otherwise your team loses it is something for sure you are thinking about," he said.



Australia had to win both reverse singles rubbers on Sunday to claim the tie after doubles pairing John Peers and Matthew Ebden lost in five sets to Jan- Lennard Struff and Tim Puetz on Saturday.

