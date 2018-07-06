 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Tennis


Nick Kyrgios not getting carried away despite positive start to Wimbledon

share

Source:

AAP

Nick Kyrgios insists it's too early to get excited about his chances of breaking the big four's 15-year mortgage on the Wimbledon crown despite his impressive surge to the last 32.

The Aussie saw the funny side James Keothavong's remarks after he was penalised for a foot fault during his serve.
Source: Wimbledon

The elimination of 2017 finalist Marin Cilic has left Kyrgios as the biggest threat to Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, who have won 13 titles between them since Lleyton Hewitt reigned in 2002.

The only other player to have kissed the trophy since Hewitt is Andy Murray and he's not around this year because of a long-standing hip injury.

Kyryios, though, says the usual suspects remain the favourites.

"Murray not playing helps," Australia's 15th seed said after overcoming his inner demons and a mini foot-fault crisis to book his place in the third round with a 6-3 6-4 7-5 win over Robin Haase.

"I mean, Federer is unbelievable. The other three guys are, I think, still playing really good. Novak is looking really confident. Rafa beat a tough guy today on grass, Kukushkin, (who) is not easy to beat.

"To beat him in straight sets is really solid. Federer is just dicing people up.

"I don't know if we can do much. We can just take care of business every day until we meet them.

"Hopefully we can play our best tennis. If that's not good enough, it's not good enough. Can't really do much."

Kyrgios had more problems dealing with his entourage than he did with Haase.

As he motored towards victory in the third set, Kyrgios turned on his courtside box, including his father George, demanding they stand up and cheer him home.

"Why are you down? How hard is it to stand up for one game? This could be over in five minutes," he moaned, over and over.

And despite adding another 19 aces to his massive English summer tally, an agitated Kyrgios also sought an explanation of the foot-fault rule from umpire James Keothavong after repeatedly being pinged for over-stepping the service line.

During a changeover, the official descended from his chair to demonstrate before Kyrgios carried on and eventually completed an otherwise comfortable straight- sets win.

"The first two sets, I was pretty impressed with my performance," Kyrgios said after progressing to a meeting tonight with Kei Nishikori.

"Obviously the third set got a bit rocky. I broke him a couple times, lost my serve, lost focus.

"I knew the match was going to get tough at a certain stage. I'm just glad I got through it and didn't have to go to four sets."

Nishikori's 2-6 6-3 7-6 (9-7) 7-5 victory over Bernard Tomic robbed fans of a long-awaited first-time match-up between Kyrgios and Tomic.

Kyrgios admitted he would have enjoyed playing his former Davis Cup teammate and US Open doubles partner.

"Honestly, I'm pretty excited if Bernard gets through. I think that's going to be a fun match for both of us," Kyrgios said before Tomic's exit.

"We respect each other's games. Yeah, it's going to be a lot of fun. We'll see who gets through that."

But it's all academic now.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:12
1
It took them 76 minutes, but the Warriors finally got on the board.

As it happened: Warriors humbled in hefty loss to relentless Panthers

00:18
2
Jarome Luai made his first career NRL start count.

Watch: Former Junior Kiwi embarrasses Warriors, carves five defenders on way to scoring sublime solo try

00:12
3
The Crusaders pushed their lead back out before heading to the sheds with a slick final play.

As it happened: Crusaders pummel Highlanders with relentless second half attack to score big win

00:17
4
Crockett is the first player in history to reach the milestone.

Watch: Crusaders present Wyatt Crockett with beautiful taiaha to commemorate 200th Super Rugby cap

00:15
5
Les Bleus are through to the final four thanks to a 2-0 win in Nizhny Novgorod.

Watch: France fly into World Cup semi-finals after Uruguay goalkeeping shocker

00:12
The blaze managed to spread to two other buildings on Tutere Street.

Occupants lose everything as spectacular fire leaves Waikanae house gutted

The blaze spread to two other buildings and was put out in them as the house fire raged.

06:18
The former Thai navy Seal succumbed to lack of oxygen while delivering supplies.

Thai Navy SEALS pay tribute to volunteer diver that died in Thailand cave rescue

"May you rest in peace and we will accomplish this mission as you had wished."

04:00
Narrelle Newdick was left in disbelief after finding a racist fuelled voice message from a car dealership on her phone.

Cars salesmen lose jobs with Tauranga dealership over racist message on customer's phone

The two salesmen were earlier stood down over the message left on Narrelle Newdick's phone.

President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Republican lawmakers in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Tuesday, June 26, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

China warns of 'counterattack' as US tariffs take effect

Washington increased tariffs on $US34 billion worth of Chinese imports.

Phil Goff bans far-right Canadian pair from speaking at any Auckland Council buildings

The mayor says Auckland Council venues shouldn't be used to stir up ethnic or religious tensions.