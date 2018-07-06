Nick Kyrgios not getting carried away despite positive start to Wimbledon

Nick Kyrgios insists it's too early to get excited about his chances of breaking the big four's 15-year mortgage on the Wimbledon crown despite his impressive surge to the last 32.



The elimination of 2017 finalist Marin Cilic has left Kyrgios as the biggest threat to Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, who have won 13 titles between them since Lleyton Hewitt reigned in 2002.



The only other player to have kissed the trophy since Hewitt is Andy Murray and he's not around this year because of a long-standing hip injury.



Kyryios, though, says the usual suspects remain the favourites.



"Murray not playing helps," Australia's 15th seed said after overcoming his inner demons and a mini foot-fault crisis to book his place in the third round with a 6-3 6-4 7-5 win over Robin Haase.



"I mean, Federer is unbelievable. The other three guys are, I think, still playing really good. Novak is looking really confident. Rafa beat a tough guy today on grass, Kukushkin, (who) is not easy to beat.



"To beat him in straight sets is really solid. Federer is just dicing people up.



"I don't know if we can do much. We can just take care of business every day until we meet them.



"Hopefully we can play our best tennis. If that's not good enough, it's not good enough. Can't really do much."



Kyrgios had more problems dealing with his entourage than he did with Haase.



As he motored towards victory in the third set, Kyrgios turned on his courtside box, including his father George, demanding they stand up and cheer him home.



"Why are you down? How hard is it to stand up for one game? This could be over in five minutes," he moaned, over and over.



And despite adding another 19 aces to his massive English summer tally, an agitated Kyrgios also sought an explanation of the foot-fault rule from umpire James Keothavong after repeatedly being pinged for over-stepping the service line.

During a changeover, the official descended from his chair to demonstrate before Kyrgios carried on and eventually completed an otherwise comfortable straight- sets win.



"The first two sets, I was pretty impressed with my performance," Kyrgios said after progressing to a meeting tonight with Kei Nishikori.



"Obviously the third set got a bit rocky. I broke him a couple times, lost my serve, lost focus.



"I knew the match was going to get tough at a certain stage. I'm just glad I got through it and didn't have to go to four sets."



Nishikori's 2-6 6-3 7-6 (9-7) 7-5 victory over Bernard Tomic robbed fans of a long-awaited first-time match-up between Kyrgios and Tomic.



Kyrgios admitted he would have enjoyed playing his former Davis Cup teammate and US Open doubles partner.



"Honestly, I'm pretty excited if Bernard gets through. I think that's going to be a fun match for both of us," Kyrgios said before Tomic's exit.



"We respect each other's games. Yeah, it's going to be a lot of fun. We'll see who gets through that."

