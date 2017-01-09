 

Nick Kyrgios is master of own destiny: Andy Murray

World No.1 tennis player Andy Murray says the sky is the limit for Australian hope Nick Kyrgios, as long as he stays focused on the court.

PERTH, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 05: Nick Kyrgios of Australia plays a backhand to Jack Sock of the United States during the men's singles match on day five of the 2017 Hopman Cup at Perth Arena on January 5, 2017 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images)

Nick Kyrgios of Australia plays a backhand to Jack Sock of the United States during the men's singles match on day five of the 2017 Hopman Cup at Perth Arena.

Source: Getty

Ahead of next week's Australian Open, Murray agreed with the widely-held assessment that the 21-year-old is a prodigious talent.

"I think in terms of how far he can go as a player it's really up to him," Murray said.

"He's got a great game and he's a good athlete.

"He's a smart player on the court when he's focused and I think maybe he doesn't get enough credit for that because when his mind's on the game he's a very intelligent player."

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - DECEMBER 31: Andy Murray of Great Britain reacts during the play-off match for third place of the Mubadala World Tennis Championship at Zayed Sport City on December 31, 2016 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)

Andy Murray of Great Britain.

Source: Getty

But the tournament's top seed says Kyrgios needs to find more consistency to succeed.

"He just needs to find that consistency and be a bit more focused though the year."

Murray said that Kyrgios rose to the challenge of taking on the game's best on the biggest stages, which was an attribute not shared by all.

"Some players, when they get in big moments or big situations they get tight or freeze and that's not really him."

