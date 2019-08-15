Nick Kyrgios gets off lightly with suspended ban for last month's explosive outburst

Nick Kyrgios has surprisingly managed to avoid an immediate ban from the ATP Tour following the conclusion of an investigation into his explosive second- round match in Cincinnati last month.



The peak body for tennis is expected to come under the microscope after instead opting to give the firebrand Australian a 16-week suspended ban and fine.



The suspension and fine of US$25,000 (NZ$39,700) will kick in if Kyrgios commits a similar offence within a six-month period, while he must also agree to continued support from a mental skills coach during tournaments plus seek extra help from a specialist in behavioural management before the end of the year.



Kyrgios had already been handed a record fine of US$113,000 (NZ$179,600) after committing eight offences during his second round match with Karen Khachanov, including verbally abusing umpire Fergus Murphy and spitting towards the official at the Cincinnati Masters in August.



He later said "the ATP was pretty corrupt anyway" before backing down from the claims.



The ATP determined in its findings those comments did not constitute a major offence and determined no further penalties would apply.



The investigation was conducted by Gayle David Bradshaw, executive vice president, rules & competition, who concluded that Kyrgios "has been found to have committed Aggravated Behaviour under the Player Major Offense provision in the ATP Code."



After a string of incidents over the past five years former Australian greats Pat Rafter and Rod Laver had called for Kyrgios to receive a ban.



In October 2016 Kyrgios was banned for eight weeks and fined NZ$34,300 in Shanghai for a range of behaviours including "lack of best efforts".



The period took in the closing stages of the year's tour and enabled him to participate at the Australian Open in 2017.



Earlier Thursday, Kyrgios announced he would return to Australia for an unspecified period of recovery.



"Unfortunately a collarbone injury I sustained at (the) Laver Cup has escalated and has forced me to pull out of the Asian swing, I'll be heading back to Australia to rest and recover," Kyrgios wrote on social media. "See you all soon."