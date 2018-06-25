Nick Kyrgios fined over $25,000 for doing obscene action with water bottle

Nick Kyrgios has been fined 15,000 euros ($NZ25,310) for an obscene action involving a water bottle at the Queen's Club championships over the weekend.

The Australian, who is no stranger to controversy, was caught on camera performing an imitation of a lewd act at the change of ends during his semi- final loss to Marin Cilic.

And he has been handed a hefty sanction by the ATP Tour for "inappropriate behaviour".

Kyrgios had entertained the crowds during his run to the semis as he beat Andy Murray and Kyle Edmund at the London grasscourt tournament.