Nick Kyrgios fined $26,000 for Queen's meltdown where he insulted umpire's hat

AAP
Nick Kyrgios has been fined NZ$26,275 by the ATP following his Queen's Club meltdowns.

The 24-year-old was involved in a series of heated exchanges with the umpires in his first and second round matches against Spain's Roberto Carballes Baen and Felix Auger-Aliassime yesterday.

Kyrgios was slugged with the punishment for unsportsmanlike conduct on Friday, adding to the list of misdemeanours that have plagued him throughout his career.

The world No.40 was handed fines of $3,780 and $7,560 for two offences in the match against Carballes Baen.

Kyrgios swore at umpire Fergus Murphy, mocked his hat, and threatened to walk off the court after a series of line calls that went against him.

He was then slugged with a $15,180 penalty for a similar offence in the match with Auger-Aliassime for smashing the ball out of the court.

That earned him a code violation from umpire James Keothavong - one of several flashpoints from the combustible Canberran.

It is the second big fine Kyrgios has been slapped with in two months after his chair throwing antics at the Italian Open in May cost him a fine of over $30,000.

Yesterday, Kyrgios bemoaned the poor officiating he claims is hurting the game when matches are played on outside courts at ATP tournaments and called for umpires to be punished for making mistakes.

"I just don't think, at this level of sport, that we should have line judges and umpires that aren't making the right decisions," Kyrgios said.

"And I know what happens. Nothing happens. They get a little slap on the wrist.

"They don't get any warning or fine or anything for their mistakes. So what's the difference?"

Last year at Queen's Kyrgios was fined following his semi-final defeat to Marin Cilic after making suggestive gestures with a water bottle.


Source: ATP
