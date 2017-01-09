 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Tennis


Nick Kyrgios 'feeling really good' ahead of Australian Open

share

Source:

AAP

Heartened by "massive improvements" in his injured knee, Nick Kyrgios is relishing a return to Hisense Arena to launch his latest Australian Open title bid.

Australia's highest seed this year, Kyrgios will open against Portugal's world No.81 Gastao Elias on Monday confident his body can go the distance in what is arguably the most gruelling grand slam of the season.

PERTH, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 05: Nick Kyrgios of Australia plays a backhand to Jack Sock of the United States during the men's singles match on day five of the 2017 Hopman Cup at Perth Arena on January 5, 2017 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images)

Nick Kyrgios of Australia plays a backhand to Jack Sock of the United States during the men's singles match on day five of the 2017 Hopman Cup at Perth Arena.

Source: Getty

The world No.14 has almost completed a course of cortisone and says the knee's "feeling really good".

"I've done four or five treatments on it. Got one more tomorrow," Kyrgios said today.

"Yeah, it's feeling a lot better since I last competed, which was in Perth. So I've had massive improvements in my knee."

Despite having not played an ATP event in more than three months, Kyrgios doesn't feel underdone in any way.

"I'm never been a player to play many tournaments before a grand slam," he said.

"I like to come in pretty fresh. So my expectations are high. I still feel like I can do some major damage and get to the second week and really cause some upsets."

The 21-year-old has become a fan favourite on Melbourne Park's second show court, a far more intimate setting than Rod Laver Arena where he's played a big percentage of his 10 Open matches since winning the junior title in 2013.

"Hisense is one of my favourite courts, if not my favourite," Kyrgios said.

"I feel confident on that court. I love the way it looks. I like the dimensions of it. It's a great serving court. Yeah, I like playing there."

A quarter-finalist in 2015 before falling to Tomas Berdych in a tense third- round affair last year, Kyrgios arrives as a genuine title hope over the coming fortnight, should his knee hold up.

He's excited about being presented with an inviting draw, with fourth-seeded former champion and US Open titleholder Stan Wawrinka the biggest name in his quarter.

"It's very good. Obviously you get rewarded with a good draw the higher your seeding is," Kyrgios said.

"I played well last year. Got my ranking to top 30 in the world. I've been rewarded.

"Saying that, Elias can play some pretty high-level tennis. Everyone in the draw can, can beat anyone on the day.

"I've got to go out there and not expect to win the match. I've got to go out there and just play and we'll see how it goes."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

03:32
1
Security was so tight for the All Blacks legend, the airspace above the Wanaka venue was deemed a no fly zone.

Wedding of the year: Security guards use umbrellas, jackets to stop media capturing McCaw wedding

00:21
2
Guildford came up with a brilliant winger's finish to give his side the upper hand at the national sevens tournament.

Watch: Former All Black Zac Guildford scores clever try against Hawke's Bay

00:29
3
The New Zealand batsmen steered their side towards safety against Bangladesh in Wellington.

As it happened: Tom Latham century defies Bangladesh in Wellington

00:29
4
The Black Caps opener scored his sixth Test hundred on day three of the first Test against Bangladesh.

Video: Tom Latham blunts Bangladesh with unbeaten century in Wellington

00:26
5
Trael Joass left his opponents clutching at air after deceiving them with a massive dummy before racing away to score under the posts.

Watch: Tasman skipper bamboozles Taranaki defenders with sneaky dummy and step

00:56
A worker was threatened with guns and made to lie on the ground at the Huapai Golf Club in Riverhead.

Watch: Auckland golf club worker forced to lie on ground while brazen robbers threaten him with gun

A Huapai Golf Club employee was closing up for the night on Wednesday when three men burst into the premises.

00:17
The 19-year-old Kiwi's jump of 4.80m equalled her personal best, and also earned her third place at the Olympics.

VOTE Here: Eliza, B-Mac, Mahe, Joe Parker & ABs in running for Top Halberg Moment of 2016! WATCH every moment & VOTE

In a huge year or sport, what was your best moment?

02:06
Gin Wigmore joins an extensive guest list as part of the TEDx team visiting the icy continent.

Gin Wigmore on a mission to impart knowledge about climate change from life-changing trip to Antarctica

Gin Wigmore joins an extensive guest list as part of the TEDx team visiting the icy continent.


00:13
It seems the Bayern Munich star and notorious prankster wasn’t keen on yarning with reporters after landing in Berlin.

Prankster football star Thomas Muller tries to snub media with pretend 'passport' phone

It seems the notorious prankster wasn’t keen on yarning with reporters.

00:39
Alan Langdon and his six-year-old daughter opened up about their four-weeks voyage across the Tasman Sea.

Kiwi yachtie breached family court order by taking daughter to Australia - police

Alan Langdon and six-year-old Que spent nearly four weeks at sea.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ