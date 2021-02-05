Nick Kyrgios erupts at Australian Open warm-up event with racket-smashing tantrum

Just a few days out from the Australian Open, Nick Kyrgios ended his match practice at a warm-up match in Melbourne Park with a trademark tantrum.

Kyrgios took out his frustrations on his racquet in the second set, slamming it into the court and receiving a warning from the chair umpire.

The 25-year-old also launched his racket into the empty stands.

Kyrgios would go on to lose in straight sets (6-3, 6-4) to Croatian Borna Coric.