TODAY |

Nick Kyrgios erupts at Australian Open warm-up event with racket-smashing tantrum

Source:  1 NEWS

Just a few days out from the Australian Open, Nick Kyrgios ended his match practice at a warm-up match in Melbourne Park with a trademark tantrum.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Kyrgios would go on to lose in straight sets to Croat Borna Coric. Source: SKY

Kyrgios took out his frustrations on his racquet in the second set, slamming it into the court and receiving a warning from the chair umpire.

The 25-year-old also launched his racket into the empty stands.

Kyrgios would go on to lose in straight sets (6-3, 6-4) to Croatian Borna Coric.

His latest outburst comes just two days after lashing out at a chair umpire and storming off the court following his win over fellow countryman, Harry Bourchier.

Tennis
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:50
Warriors coach says it was 'selfish decision' to deny players from representing Māori All Stars
2
American Magic skipper suggests lowering costs for next America's Cup campaign
3
'Couldn't be happier' - Dan and Honor Carter announce baby No.4 on the way
4
American Magic skipper thanks NZ Police for their help after dramatic capsize
5
Kiwi fans lap up Steven Adams' 'Kiwi as' style, complete with Whittaker's chocolate and snakes
MORE FROM
Tennis
MORE

After calling Novak Djokovic a 'tool' last week, Nick Kyrgios follows up with LeBron James comparison

Extra women's tournament added for quarantined tennis stars to gain fitness ahead of Australian Open

Andy Murray 'gutted' after pulling out of Australian Open
00:44

Aussie Open player accused of feeding mice in odd twist to quarantine controversies