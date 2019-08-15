TODAY |

Nick Kyrgios cleared for US Open, no word on ban after Cincinnati outburst

AAP
US Open officials have given Nick Kyrgios the green light to play on as tennis chiefs continue to weigh up whether or not the temperamental talent should be suspended for his latest meltdown.

The ATP is offering no time line around when it will make any decision on Kyrgios' fate, having announced last week a massive fine of $US113,000 ($NZ 176,000) for his spectacular outburst in Cincinnati.

One of the biggest fines in the sport's history, Kyrgios was slapped with separate penalties for an audible obscenity, ball abuse, verbal abuse towards the umpire, leaving the court and four counts of unsportsmanlike conduct during his explosive second-round loss to Karen Khachanov.

In addition to the fines, the ATP said it was "looking further into what happened during and immediately after the match to see if additional action is warranted under the Player Major Offence section of the code and that could result in an additional fine and/or suspension".

But with no action taken in eight days since and Kyrgios accepted into the draw for the season's final grand slam, it appears the governing body for the men's tour deem his heavy fine punishment enough.

The US Tennis Association also had the power to suspend Kyrgios from the Open, but are happy to have the box-office drawcard in the field.

"We will follow the ATP on this. Not sure what they are planning/considering," a USTA official told AAP.

Seeded 28th and boasting an equal-tour-best two hardcourt titles in 2019 , Kyrgios has the chance to make a deep run at Flushing Meadows after receiving an inviting draw.

Kyrgios can't run into into heavyweights Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal or top- seeded titleholder Novak Djokovic until at least the semi-finals with world No.4 Dominic Thiem the biggest name in his quarter.

The dual grand slam quarter-finalist will open against American world No.82 Steve Johnson, with eighth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas the highest-ranked player standing between him and a spot in the last eight.

Should he beat Johnson, Kyrgios will face either Argentine Leonardo Mayer or French wildcard Antoine Hoang in the second round.

The 24-year-old Australian took aim at chair umpire Fergus Murphy, carrying out constant verbal abuse against the Irishman. Source: 1 NEWS
