Nick Kyrgios asks how many years he’d be banned for if he’d hit line judge like Djokovic

Australian tennis bad boy Nick Kyrgios has started a tongue-in-cheek Twitter poll after Novak Djokovic was sensationally kicked out of the US Open, asking how many years he would have been banned for if he had accidentally hit a line judge in the throat with a ball.
Djokovic was defaulted from his fourth-round match with Pablo Carreno Busta at the US Open after he accidentally hit a line judge with a tennis ball, ending his hopes of an 18th Grand Slam title.
After falling behind 6-5 in the first set, Djokovic smacked a ball behind him as he walked to the sideline for the changeover. The ball hit a female line judge, who dropped to her knees at the back of the court.
Shortly afterwards, he was thrown out of the tournament, and left the arena with giving a customary news conference.
Kyrgios took to Twitter to start a vote shortly after the incident.
“Swap me for jokers (sic) incident. ‘Accidentally hitting the ball kid in the throat’ how many years would I be banned for?” he wrote for the poll, which had five, 10 and 20 years as possible answers.
As of 1230pm (NZ time), there were over 77,000 responders, with the majority (54.5 per cent) saying Kyrgios would be banned for 20 years, 28.8 per cent said five years with 16.8 per cent saying 10 years.