Nick Kyrgios asks how many years he’d be banned for if he’d hit line judge like Djokovic

Australian tennis bad boy Nick Kyrgios has started a tongue-in-cheek Twitter poll after Novak Djokovic was sensationally kicked out of the US Open, asking how many years he would have been banned for if he had accidentally hit a line judge in the throat with a ball.

Nick Kyrgios and Novak Djokovic. Source: Photosport/AP.

Djokovic was defaulted from his fourth-round match with Pablo Carreno Busta at the US Open after he accidentally hit a line judge with a tennis ball, ending his hopes of an 18th Grand Slam title.

After falling behind 6-5 in the first set, Djokovic smacked a ball behind him as he walked to the sideline for the changeover. The ball hit a female line judge, who dropped to her knees at the back of the court.

Shortly afterwards, he was thrown out of the tournament, and left the arena with giving a customary news conference.

Kyrgios took to Twitter to start a vote shortly after the incident.

“Swap me for jokers (sic) incident. ‘Accidentally hitting the ball kid in the throat’ how many years would I be banned for?” he wrote for the poll, which had five, 10 and 20 years as possible answers.