Nick Kyrgios advances at US Open after 'corrupt ATP' comments

Nick Kyrgios had a relatively easy victory in his first match since saying the ATP was "corrupt," beating Antoine Hoang 6-4, 6-2, 6-4 to reach the third round of the US Open.

The No. 28 seed wrapped up the match in just under 2 hours, a few minutes after briefly losing his temper when he thought Hoang was allowed to challenge a call too long after the point had ended. He argued with the chair umpire and then asked for an explanation from a supervisor, but then got himself refocused and soon closed it out.

The ATP is considering whether to punish Kyrgios for a "major offence" after his comments about the tour following his first-round victory.