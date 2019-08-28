TODAY |

Nick Kyrgios advances at US Open after 'corrupt ATP' comments

Associated Press
More From
Tennis

Nick Kyrgios had a relatively easy victory in his first match since saying the ATP was "corrupt," beating Antoine Hoang 6-4, 6-2, 6-4 to reach the third round of the US Open.

The No. 28 seed wrapped up the match in just under 2 hours, a few minutes after briefly losing his temper when he thought Hoang was allowed to challenge a call too long after the point had ended. He argued with the chair umpire and then asked for an explanation from a supervisor, but then got himself refocused and soon closed it out.

The ATP is considering whether to punish Kyrgios for a "major offence" after his comments about the tour following his first-round victory.

The ATP had fined him more than $100,000 for his behavior during a match last month, and in response to a question about it Krygios said the tour was "corrupt." He later sent out a tweet saying he had used an incorrect choice of words.

Nick Kyrgios. Source: Associated Press
More From
Tennis
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:24
TJ Perenara explains friendly rivalry with Aaron Smith: 'I want him to succeed'
2
Nepo Laulala and his wife in tears after prop's inclusion in All Blacks' World Cup squad
3
Ngani Laumape axing 'a real sickener' for Rugby World Cup, say Irish press
4
'They'll be pretty fizzed' – All Blacks primed for pre-World Cup hit out against Tonga
5
Loosening eligibility laws won’t allow Pacific rugby teams to replicate Mate Ma’a Tonga’s success - Toutai Kefu
MORE FROM
Tennis
MORE

Roger Federer survives another scare to advance into US Open third round

Nick Kyrgios considered for 'major offence' for 'corrupt' comment
00:15

Rafael Nadal pleads with umpire over rare time violation - 'Are you not able to see this?'

Nick Kyrgios says ‘ATP is pretty corrupt’ after US Open win