Tennis


New Zealand's Davis Cup hope dashed after heavy loss to India

New Zealand's Davis Cup hopes have been dashed, defeated in both reverse singles to lose 4-1 their round-one tie against India in Pune.

New Zealand number one Finn Tearney was knocked out of the ASB Classic by Donald Young, going down 6-2 6-3 in 66 minutes.
In a must-win match, Finn Tearney was defeated in straight sets by world No.267 Ramkumar Ramanathan 5-7, 1-6, 0-6.

The world No.414 Kiwi went toe-to-toe with his big-serving opponent early but wilted as the match wore on, failing to make his own serve count.

The loss made Rubin Statham's singles match against Yuki Bhambri, a 5-7 6-3 4-6 reverse, irrelevant to the final outcome.

Doubles pairing Artem Sitak and Michael Venus had earlier given the Kiwis a sniff of victory with a four-set, come-from-behind victory.

The Kiwi pair battled back from a slow start to beat Leander Paes and Vishnu Vardhan 3-6 7-6 (8-6) 6-3 on Saturday.

"Today was disappointing for us and for Finn, it's difficult for him at the moment," captain Alistair Hunt said.

"He just wasn't that comfortable out there."

The Kiwis will next take on South Korea on home soil in the Asia/Oceania Group One play-offs in April.

In the meantime, all four players will return to ATP tour events in Europe, South America and Asia.

