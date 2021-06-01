New spotlight on women's sport proving to be a double-edged sword, expert says

Naomi Osaka's withdrawal from the French Open has triggered a wave of sympathy for the tennis star but there's also been backlash over the treatment she's received from the game's bosses with one psychologist warning we need to pay attention when people speak up about mental health.

Osaka described her state of mind in Paris as vulnerable and anxious after boycotting press conferences, revealing she's suffered long bouts of depression since the US Open three years ago.

Her fiery opponent in that historic win, Serena Williams, was one of the first to come to her side yesterday.

"I feel for Naomi,” Williams said in her media session after advancing at Roland Garros.

“I feel like I wish I could give her a hug 'cause I know what it's like, I've been in those positions. … I think she's doing the best that she can."

It comes following a recent number of high profile New Zealand female athletes such as White Ferns captain Sophie Devine, Black Fern Kendra Cocksedge and Silver Ferns captain Ameliaranne Ekenasio taking breaks from their respective sports, citing fatigue, burnout and mental health struggles.

Clinical psychologist Karen Nimmo said the spotlight has never been brighter on women's sport which is a double-edged sword.

"With more exposure there's more scrutiny, more demands, there's more criticism, derision, potentially more hate,” Nimmo said.

“We're seeing the floodgates now open, as more and more hit the pro ranks and as time goes on you'll see more and more of it.

“I think women are vulnerable, potentially because they're often struggling with quite a lot of demands in their lives."

Osaka's treatment this week has led Nimmo to question how far we've really come.