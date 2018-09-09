TODAY |

'I never feel pressure to perform' - Naomi Osaka fine with Australian Open contender status

AAP
Topics
Tennis

She had cut an anxious figure in front of media in Brisbane but tennis star Naomi Osaka says she is feeling no pressure being the hunted ahead of the Australian Open.

The reigning US Open champion had been clearly nervous nursing wildlife at a photo opportunity at Lone Pine Koala Sanctuary which has become obligatory for stars ahead of this weekend's Brisbane International.

The 21-year-old was definitely out of her comfort zone holding a koala - especially after it used the photo chance to relieve itself - and feeding kangaroos in a break before the Australian Open warm-up event.

However, Osaka said she would be comfortable in the limelight at the year's opening grand slam despite no longer being able to fly under the radar.

The Japanese star has become hot property after soaring from world No.68 to No.5 in 2018, collecting the US crown after a controversial final against Serena Williams.

"I never feel pressure to perform. I enjoy grand slams the most," said Osaka, the first Japanese major winner.

"I always feel there is a certain degree of pressure but it's from myself."

Asked if she had finally had her head around being a grand-slam champion heading into the new season, Osaka said: "Right now I have - now that you have asked me that question.

"But I definitely accomplished a lot of things that I wanted ever since I was growing up.

"Hopefully, I can do better this year. I will see how it goes."

Osaka has already ticked off another bucket-list item after touring the wildlife park, throwing in a session holding a python along the way.

It's been a very different festive season for the Florida-based Osaka who admits she had only experienced Australia's fauna from the safety of her lounge room at home.

Osaka - one of three first-time female grand-slam champions in 2018 - arrived in Australia on Christmas Eve to prepare for the Brisbane International, which starts on Sunday.

"At home, I basically stay inside and watch TV. I always watch Animal Planet and Discovery Channel," she said.

"For me, I really love coming to Australia every time and I always seem to do well here so I would like to do well in the first tournament (in Brisbane)."

Osaka - rated by great Chris Evert as the leader of the next generation in women's tennis - will get an idea of just how far she has come when she contests the Brisbane International as the second seed.

The last time she contested the event was in 2016 as an 18-year-old qualifier.

Naomi Osaka, of Japan, reacts after winning a point against Serena Williams during the women's final of the U.S. Open
Naomi Osaka, of Japan, reacts after winning a point against Serena Williams during the women's final of the U.S. Open Source: Associated Press
Topics
Tennis
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Liverpool's Xherdan Shaqiri, center, celebrates with teammates Mohamed Salah, right, after scoring his side's third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Newcastle at Anfield Stadium, Liverpool, England, Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018. (AP Photo/Jon Super)
'They are good enough to win the title' - Liverpool can end 28-year title drought, says former manager
2
The Kiwi left-armer was on fire in the first session at Hagley Park, Christchurch.
Trent Boult rips through Sri Lanka's batting line-up with six wicket-haul on day two of second Test
3
Tom Latham ans Jeet Raval of the Black Caps run a single during the 4th day of the second ANZ International Cricket Test match, New Zealand V Bangladesh, Hagley Oval, Christchurch, New Zealand, 23th January 2017.Copyright photo: John Davidson / www.photosport.nz
LIVE: Raval misses maiden Test century after tea, Black Caps' lead approaches 200
4
Hansen says he’d want to stay on, but will leave for the good of the team.
'Old habits die hard' - Sir Graham Henry's advice to departing Steve Hansen
5
The Reds are now six points clear at the top after a 4-0 win.
Liverpool pick Newcastle apart to extend Premier League lead
MORE FROM
Tennis
MORE
FILE - In this May 29, 2018 file photo, Serena Williams of the U.S. returns a shot against Krystyna Pliskova of the Czech Republic during their first round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris. Serena Williams will no longer be allowed to wear her sleek, figure-hugging catsuit at the French Open. The French Tennis Federation president, Bernard Giudicelli, says the tournament that Williams has won three times is introducing a dress code to regulate players' uniforms because "I think that sometimes, we've gone too far." (AP Photo/Michel Euler, File)

WTA change ranking rules, modernise dress code after Serena Williams' pregnancy and French Open bodysuit
02:03
The Kiwi called time on her life as a professional earlier today.

'This was really incredible' – Marina Erakovic looks back at her tennis career
Marina Erakovic (NZL) during the ASB Classic WTA Womens Tournament Day 2. ASB Tennis Centre, Auckland, New Zealand. Tuesday 3 January 2017. ©Copyright Photo: Chris Symes / www.photosport.nz

Kiwi tennis star Marina Erakovic retires after career she describes as 'an incredible experience'

Legendary doubles duo confirm ASB Classic entry