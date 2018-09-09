'I never feel pressure to perform' - Naomi Osaka fine with Australian Open contender status

She had cut an anxious figure in front of media in Brisbane but tennis star Naomi Osaka says she is feeling no pressure being the hunted ahead of the Australian Open.



The reigning US Open champion had been clearly nervous nursing wildlife at a photo opportunity at Lone Pine Koala Sanctuary which has become obligatory for stars ahead of this weekend's Brisbane International.



The 21-year-old was definitely out of her comfort zone holding a koala - especially after it used the photo chance to relieve itself - and feeding kangaroos in a break before the Australian Open warm-up event.



However, Osaka said she would be comfortable in the limelight at the year's opening grand slam despite no longer being able to fly under the radar.



The Japanese star has become hot property after soaring from world No.68 to No.5 in 2018, collecting the US crown after a controversial final against Serena Williams.



"I never feel pressure to perform. I enjoy grand slams the most," said Osaka, the first Japanese major winner.



"I always feel there is a certain degree of pressure but it's from myself."



Asked if she had finally had her head around being a grand-slam champion heading into the new season, Osaka said: "Right now I have - now that you have asked me that question.



"But I definitely accomplished a lot of things that I wanted ever since I was growing up.



"Hopefully, I can do better this year. I will see how it goes."



Osaka has already ticked off another bucket-list item after touring the wildlife park, throwing in a session holding a python along the way.



It's been a very different festive season for the Florida-based Osaka who admits she had only experienced Australia's fauna from the safety of her lounge room at home.



Osaka - one of three first-time female grand-slam champions in 2018 - arrived in Australia on Christmas Eve to prepare for the Brisbane International, which starts on Sunday.



"At home, I basically stay inside and watch TV. I always watch Animal Planet and Discovery Channel," she said.



"For me, I really love coming to Australia every time and I always seem to do well here so I would like to do well in the first tournament (in Brisbane)."



Osaka - rated by great Chris Evert as the leader of the next generation in women's tennis - will get an idea of just how far she has come when she contests the Brisbane International as the second seed.

