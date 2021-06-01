Naomi Osaka withdraws from French Open, despite early win, after controversy

Naomi Osaka says on Twitter that “the best thing for the tournament” is if she withdraws from the French Open.

Osaka is a four-time Grand Slam champion and former No. 1-ranked player.

She had declared she would not speak to the media during Roland Garros and was fined NZ$20,600 after she skipped the post-match news conference following her first-round victory yesterday.

Today she tweeted: “I think now the best thing for the tournament, the other players and my well-being is that I withdraw so that everyone can get back to focusing on the tennis going on in Paris.”

She also wrote that she has “suffered long bouts of depression” since the 2018 US Open, which she won by beating Serena Williams in a final filled with controversy.

