Naomi Osaka crashes out of Olympics in third round

The host country’s superstar is out of the Tokyo Olympics.

Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka has been knocked out of the Olympics in the third round. Source: Associated Press

Naomi Osaka lost to former French Open finalist Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic 6-1, 6-4 in the third round of the Tokyo tennis tournament on Tuesday.

The second-ranked Osaka, who was born in Japan and grew up in the United States, struggled with her usually reliable groundstrokes.

The 42nd-ranked Vondrousova produced a series of drop-shot winners and other crafty shots that drew Osaka out of her comfort zone.