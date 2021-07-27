TODAY |

Naomi Osaka crashes out of Olympics in third round

Source:  Associated Press

The host country’s superstar is out of the Tokyo Olympics.

Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka has been knocked out of the Olympics in the third round. Source: Associated Press

Naomi Osaka lost to former French Open finalist Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic 6-1, 6-4 in the third round of the Tokyo tennis tournament on Tuesday.

The second-ranked Osaka, who was born in Japan and grew up in the United States, struggled with her usually reliable groundstrokes.

The 42nd-ranked Vondrousova produced a series of drop-shot winners and other crafty shots that drew Osaka out of her comfort zone.

Osaka won her opening two matches in straight sets following a two-month mental-health break. But conditions were different Tuesday with the roof closed because it was raining outside.

