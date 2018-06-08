TODAY |

Nadal, Williams into French Open second round with straight sets wins

Victor Waters, Breakfast Sport Producer
Source:  1 NEWS

Rafael Nadal has started his quest for a 13th French Open men's singles title with a straight sets win.

Rafael Nadal celebrates winning through to his 11th French Open semi-final. Source: Associated Press

The Spaniard overpowered unseeded Belarusian Egor Gerasimov 6-4, 6-4, 6-2 to make the second round at Roland Garros.

Nadal thanked the crowd of 1000 people allowed into the venue after the match.

"Hopefully it'll be back to normal next year and I'll play in front of the beautiful crowd."

"I don't want to make any mistakes. It's a different Roland Garros this year and the weather conditions are very challenging, but we are here to try our best."

It was a similar start for Serena Williams who was made to work in the first set of her clash with fellow American Kristie Ahn.

However after an early tie break to decide the opening set, Williams went on to crush her rival 7-6, (7-3), 6-0.

The 39-year-old will play Bulgaria's Tsvetana Pironkova in the second round.

Tennis
Victor Waters
