 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Tennis


Nadal to miss Wimbledon warm-up event to get 'rest' after tenth French Open title

share

Source:

Associated Press

French Open champion Rafael Nadal has withdrawn from the Queen's Club tournament, a warmup event for Wimbledon, saying he needs to rest.

Spain's Rafael Nadal holds the cup after defeating Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka in their final match of the French Open tennis tournament.

Spain's Rafael Nadal holds the cup after defeating Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka in their final match of the French Open tennis tournament.

Source: Associated Press

Nadal said this morning in a statement: "After speaking to my team and doctor, I have decided my body needs to rest if I am going to be ready to play Wimbledon." He apologized to tournament organizers and British fans.

Nadal won a record 10th French Open championship Sunday after also winning clay-court titles in Monte Carlo, Barcelona and Madrid over the last two months.

The Queen's Club event is one of the major grass-court tournaments leading up to Wimbledon. This year's field includes defending champion Andy Murray and runner-up Milos Raonic, as well as French Open runner-up Stan Wawrinka.

Nadal won the event in 2008.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:31
1
Aumua blitzed defenders down the right flank before his team-mate Tiaan Falcon delivered a super out-the-back pass for Caleb Clarke to score.

Watch: 'That is a thing of magic' - Asafo Aumua burns French winger after cheeky goose step, sets up classy Baby Blacks try

00:31
2
NZ beat the French 39-26 in their semi-final, a match spiced up by France's desire to confront the haka head-on.

Video: Challenge accepted! Staunch France ignores referee's demands, refuses to back down following fierce Baby Blacks haka


01:26
3
The fan was standing in the wrong place in Monte Carlo, but Paddon says the incident still plays in the back of his mind.

'It's a very hard pill to swallow' - Kiwi rally ace Hayden Paddon reflects on incident that saw fan lose life

01:01
4
The Highlanders handed the Lions their second NZ tour defeat, helped by an impressive effort by the forward pack.

'We knew we had to take them on up front' - Highlanders turn the tables on Lions with dominant pack effort

00:30
5
The winger couldn't be stopped on his way over for the first try of the night in Dunedin.

Watch: Gutsy Highlanders snatch nail-biting one point win over Lions in Dunedin

00:39
Struggling families in the far north have been provided toilet and washing facilities thanks to the inmates of Ngawha Prison.

'Wonderful initiative' sees prisoners build toilet blocks for iwi moving home

There's a movement in the far north for Maori to move back to their ancestral land, but those lands are sometimes without infrastructure.

02:44
Auckland University research shows the risk of stillbirth is increased when mums-to-be sleep on their backs.

'That's about 15 babies a year that could be saved' – new research highlights risk of pregnant women sleeping on their back

Auckland University research shows the risk of stillbirth is increased when mums-to-be sleep on their backs.


01:13
Matty tried his best, but it seems his new four-legged friend wasn't that keen on following his instructions.

Video: 'That was woeful' – sheep dog ignores Matty McLean's commands, earning mirth of Breakfast colleagues

Matty tried, but it seems his new friend wasn't keen on following his instructions.


06:38
Dr Bryce Edwards discusses how we can get more youth interested politics and voting in the upcoming 2017 election.

'They need to see politicians speaking about real issues, not sound bites' – how to get young Kiwis engaged in upcoming election

Dr Bryce Edwards discusses how we can get more youth interested politics and voting in the upcoming 2017 election.

03:18
Georgina Griffiths says it's good news for skiers, but some may find the coming months pretty cold.

'It's about big intermittent fat winter highs' – winter 2017 could be colder than last year

Georgina Griffiths says it's good news for skiers, but some may find the coming months pretty cold.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ