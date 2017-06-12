Nadal to miss Wimbledon warm-up event to get 'rest' after tenth French Open title

French Open champion Rafael Nadal has withdrawn from the Queen's Club tournament, a warmup event for Wimbledon, saying he needs to rest.

Spain's Rafael Nadal holds the cup after defeating Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka in their final match of the French Open tennis tournament. Source: Associated Press

Nadal said this morning in a statement: "After speaking to my team and doctor, I have decided my body needs to rest if I am going to be ready to play Wimbledon." He apologized to tournament organizers and British fans.

Nadal won a record 10th French Open championship Sunday after also winning clay-court titles in Monte Carlo, Barcelona and Madrid over the last two months.

The Queen's Club event is one of the major grass-court tournaments leading up to Wimbledon. This year's field includes defending champion Andy Murray and runner-up Milos Raonic, as well as French Open runner-up Stan Wawrinka.