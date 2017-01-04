 

Murray, Wawrinka, Kerber all cruise into final 16 of Australian Open

Andy Murray showed no signs of trouble with his sore ankle as he advanced to the round of 16 at the Australian Open for the ninth straight year, avoiding an upset against Sam Querrey this afternoon.

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - DECEMBER 31: Andy Murray of Great Britain reacts during the play-off match for third place of the Mubadala World Tennis Championship at Zayed Sport City on December 31, 2016 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)

Andy Murray of Great Britain.

Source: Getty

Five-time runner-up Murray served out for a 6-4, 6-2, 6-4 win over Querrey, who has had recent form against the No. 1-ranked player in the third round of a major.

It was Querrey who ended Novak Djokovic's impressive Grand Slam run in the third round at Wimbledon last year. At that time, top-ranked Djokovic had won four straight major titles — Wimbledon and U.S. Open in 2015 and Australian Open and French Open in 2016.

Murray, who gained the No. 1 ranking for the first time ever last November, is still in contention in Australia while both Djokovic and Querrey are out.

Six-time Australian Open champion Djokovic had a shocking second-round loss to Denis Istomin on Thursday.

Murray took no chances against No. 31 Querrey, fending off a break point in the decisive game in the first set and then staying in control of the 1-hour, 59-minute match.

He injured his right ankle in the second round, and said he was hesitant at first on Hisense Arena before settling into the match against Querrey.

"I felt better and better as the match went on in terms of my movement," Murray said. "I was moving well at the end — it was very positive."

The last two Americans in the men's draw lost within an hour of each other. No. 23-seeded Jack Sock lost 7-6 (4), 7-5, 6-7 (8), 6-3 to No. 12 Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, the 2008 Australian Open finalist.

U.S. Open champion Stan Wawrinka was twice broken while serving for the match before finishing off a 3-6, 6-2, 6-2, 7-6 (7) win over Viktor Troicki.

Australian Open champ Stanislas Wawrinka in action at the Sony Open in Miami.

Source: Associated Press

Wawrinka, the 2014 champion at Melbourne Park, reached the round of 16 for the fifth consecutive year and will next play Andreas Seppi, who beat Steve Darcis 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (1), 7-6 (2).

Murray next plays Mischa Zverev, who had a 6-1, 4-6, 6-3, 6-0 win over Malek Jaziri.

Women's No. 1 Angelique Kerber had a straight-sets win for the first time in her first Australian Open title defense, starting her 6-0, 6-4 third-round victory over Kristyna Pliskova.

She beat the other Pliskova twin, Karolina, in the final of the last U.S. Open to capture her second career Grand Slam title. Her first was here at Melbourne Park 12 months ago.

Kerber will next play 35th-ranked CoCo Vandeweghe, who reached the fourth round in Australia for the first time with a 6-4, 3-6, 7-5 win over 2014 semifinalist Eugenie Bouchard.

