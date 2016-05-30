 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Tennis


Murray, Nadal reach Barcelona Open quarters with straight set victories

share

Source:

AAP

World No.1 Andy Murray was given a good workout against Feliciano Lopez as he booked a place in the quarter-finals of the Barcelona Open with a hard-earned 6-4 6-4 win.

Tireless baseliner Andy Murray made short work of big serving John Isner.

Source: Getty

Murray entered the Spanish tournament to build up match time as he continued his recovery from an elbow injury which saw him return to action last week in Monte Carlo after more than a month on the sidelines.

The 29-year-old Scot had been given a bye through to the second round and then saw Australian Bernard Tomic pull out of their scheduled contest on Wednesday because of a back problem.

The tournament's top seed, though, eventually got the chance of another workout on clay when taking on Spaniard Lopez, who produced stubborn resistance before Murray eventually produced the required response to progress into the last eight where he will meet either Albert Ramos-Vinolas or Roberto Bautista-Agut.

Third seed Rafael Nadal remains on course for a 10th Barcelona title, advancing to the quarters with a routine 6-3 6-4 victory over Kevin Anderson.

It was Nadal's 50th victory at the tournament he has won nine times and the Mallorcan never looked in danger against the world No.66, forcing 10 break points throughout the match.

Nadal, who was only able to take two of them against the big-serving South African, admitted that rain throughout the morning meant the newly-renamed Rafa Nadal Court was moving slower than usual and will be hoping for better weather when he takes on South Korea's Hyeon Chung tonight.

"They weren't the best conditions for me. I much prefer it when the ball is doing more," Nadal said. "It wasn't easy. He's a really tall player who hits the ball well in comfortable positions. I tried to make him take the ball on the move in order to make him less comfy."

Chung sprung an upset to make the last eight when he dispatched Germany's world No.21 Alexander Zverev 6-1 6-4.

British No.2 Dan Evans' campaign came to an end at the hands of Austria's Dominic Thiem 7-6 6-2 who will face Yuichi Sugita in the quarters after the Japanese knocked out home favourite Pablo Carreno Busta.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:28
1
The newly re-signed Warrior didn't deny one rumour that an NRL rival was even wanting to sign and move him to fullback.

Watch: 'There were so many offers I can't remember!' Candid Shaun Johnson opens up on rival clubs crazy pursuit - wants to inspire kids to be Warriors - not All Blacks!

2
Over 28,000 athletes from around the world will be opening their wallets this month.

Masters games rugby player remains in critical condition after collapsing on field

00:30
3
Baz left Royal Challengers Bangalore batsman Sreenath Aravind in disbelief as he reined in a six and turned it into a casual wicket.

Watch: As cool as you like! Ice-cool B-Mac dances on boundary rope, making juggling catch look oh-so-easy

4

Meninga not rushed to drop drink-driving charged Josh Papalii from Kangaroos squad

00:27
5
A Manchester derby is nothing without drama and this one moment provided more than enough for the match.

Watch: Enraged midfielder Fellaini hunts Aguero after Oscar-worthy dive from headbutt results in red card

Depression (file picture).

Depression under-diagnosed in Maori, Pacific Islanders and Asians in New Zealand, study finds

Auckland University researchers say this could be because of access to health professionals.

01:49
James Broadhurst was hit hard, twice, and recurring headaches following his concussion six months ago, have put the player's rugby career in question.

Hurricanes lock James Broadhurst retires from rugby due to ongoing concussion issues

"I've been away from the game for a little over 18 months and still experience symptoms which affect my daily life."

00:28
NASA's Cassini space probe has been exploring Saturn for years and has now beamed back data collected during its voyage.

Pictures: NASA spacecraft completes first dive between the planet and its famous rings

Cassini skimmed 3,100 kilometres above Saturn's cloud tops, closer than ever before.

A visualisation of Curio Bay in Southland from Google Earth, facing northwest.

Young surfer with leg injuries from shark attack at Catlins beach is flown to hospital

The young woman was attacked by a shark at Curio Bay soon after 2pm today.

00:52
Bill English said Mr Peters has been using similar tactics for a long time, and that they are designed to get attention.

Watch: 'I'm not going to say it' - PM sidesteps Winston Peters racism question, after NZ First leader's attack on 'two Asian immigrant' NZ Herald reporters

Mr Peters has been widely attacked for questioning the motives of two NZ Asian journalists. Now Bill English has been weighed in.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ