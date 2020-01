Garbiñe Muguruza has beaten Simona Halep in straight sets to reach the Australian Open final for the first time.

Garbine Muguruza Source: Associated Press

Muguruza's 7-6 (8), 7-5 victory sends her to the title match against 14th-seeded Sofia Kenin of the United States.

Muguruza is a former No. 1 and a two-time major champion. She won the French Open in 2016 and Wimbledon in 2017.