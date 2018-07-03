 

'The more Kiwis, the better!' Four NZ tennis aces hunting Wimbledon doubles’ glory

There are four Kiwis hoping this year's Wimbledon will be the one where they go all the way - and there's a new face among the group.

Erin Routliffe, Michael Venus, Marcus Daniell and Artem Sitak are competing in London.
Source: 1 NEWS

New Zealand-born and Canadian raised Erin Routliffe is making her debut for NZ at a grand slam at this year's event.

The 23-year-old and her Chilean partner were the last to qualify for Wimbledon and this week face a formidable third seed pair at the famous grass courts.

But Routliffe has sent Czech Republic duo Katerina Siniakova and Barbora Krejcikova a warning.

"Obviously, they're feeling confident - they just won the French Open," the Kiwi said.

"But we have nothing to lose. We're just going to go out there and swing and have fun."

Top-ranked Kiwi Michael Venus appears just as calm facing former Wimbledon singles champ Lleyton Hewitt in his opening match.

"We played Hewitt a couple of weeks ago on grass so we kind of know what to expect," he said.

"We [won] a tight one so we're going to have to play well."

This could be the hottest Wimbledon ever with temperatures set to hit 30 degrees over the next fortnight as Britain basks in a heatwave, which is significant for doubles players because this is the only Grand Slam where matches are made up of five sets.

Artem Sitak says those figures play into his wheelhouse.

"It's good for us. Every time I’ve played five sets here, I felt like at the end of the match I was a bit more ready than the other guys.

"And I've won a lot of five-setters here."

Sitak and Marcus Daniell both have new partners with Daniell now playing with Sitak's former Dutch partner, Wesley Koolhof.

"This will be our third week so far - I was off several months injured," Daniell said.

"It's amazing for me just to be back on court and then with a new partner it's always fresh."

Routliffe begins her campaign tonight while all three men play tomorrow.

