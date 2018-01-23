Mischa Zverev slapped with $60,000 fine for Australian Open loss

German Mischa Zverev has been slapped with a grand slam-record fine of over $60,000, an unprofessional first-round performance at the Australian Open.



Mischa Zverev Source: Photosport

Citing a viral illness, Zverev retired 48 minutes into the match while trailing Korean Hyeon Chung 6-2 4-1 at Melbourne Park last week.



The world No.35 is the first victim of a new rule introduced to combat the spate of first-round retirements that have plagued the majors in recent years.



In a black eye for tennis, seven players failed to see out their opening matches at Wimbledon last year, including the respective opponents of Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer in back-to-back matches on the sport's most famous centre court.



While not only disappointing ticket holders, television networks were short- changed of hours of premium match play.



The new rule enables players unfit to compete at grand slams to collect half their prize money while offering a lower-ranked rival the chance to take a prized place in the main draw.



Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley says the fact four players opted to withdrew before the season-opening slam kicked off, with Zverev was the only first-round retirement, provided proof the new rule has had the desired result.



Zverev's fine represents almost all of his $65,000 prize money for losing in the first round.



It also puts Bernard Tomic's US15,000 ($NZ20,413) fine for saying he was "a little bit bored" during his first-round loss to Zverev at Wimbledon last year in the shade.

Zverev's punishment also comes a year after the crafty serve-volleyer recorded the biggest win of his career, upsetting then-world No.1 Andy Murray in the third round before falling to Federer in the quarter-finals.

