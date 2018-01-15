 

'Mind if I take a bite?' Bizarre showdown with umpire over a banana sees tennis star given time violation at Australian Open

AAP

A bizarre bust-up over a banana has typified a horror start to the Australian Open by the US women's contingent.

American CoCo Vandeweghe went on to crash out in the first round.
CoCo Vandeweghe entered the first major of the year boasting a career-high ranking of nine, but the combustible American crashed out at the first hurdle today, losing her temper and the first-round match to Hungarian Timea Babos 7-6 (7-4) 6-2.

The low point came when Vandeweghe was hit with a code violation for taking too long to return to the court because she had yet to finish eating a banana, which she claimed had not been provided on time at the change of ends.

"I'm waiting for the bananas," she railed at chair umpire Fergus Murphy. "Why should I feel uncomfortable because the court is ill-prepared?"

Murphy was unmoved, slugging her with a code violation for time-wasting.

In the enforced absence of seven-time champion Serena Williams, Vandeweghe was part of an ignominious 0-8 start to the Open by American women.

"In women's tennis, anything can happen when there is no Serena Williams," said Babos.

Serena withdrew from the Open 12 days ago having decided she was not well enough prepared to defend her title after giving birth to daughter Alexis Olympia in September.

Williams' older sister Venus was also among the first-round casualties.

A year after losing an all-Williams Open final, the fifth-seed went down 6-3 7-5 to Switzerland's former world No.7 Belinda Bencic, who is on the comeback from injury.

Sloane Stephens' barren run since claiming a maiden major crown at the US Open continued as she bowed out 2-6 7-6 (7-2) 6-2 to world No.34 Zhang Shaui from China.

Catherine Bellis lost 6-7 (5-7) 6-4 6-2 to Dutchwoman Kiki Bertens and Alison Riske went down 2-6 7-6 (8-6) 6-3 to Belgian Kirsten Flipkens.

Teenager Sofia Kenin was outclassed 6-4 6-4 by No.12 seed Julia Goerges from Germany; Taylor Townsend was ousted 6-0 7-5 by 19th seed Magdelena Rybarikova from Slovakia and

Jennifer Brady lost 2-6 6-4 6-3 to Poland's Magda Linette.

It was a stunning turn-around from last year's US Open when the host nation provided all four women's semi-finalists - Stephens, Madison Keys, Venus Williams and Vandeweghe - the first time that had happened in 36 years.

