 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Tennis


Michael Venus wins epic back-and-forth rally at the net as Kiwi wins opening ASB Classic doubles match

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Michael Venus has rebounded at the ASB Classic to win his opening doubles match against fellow Kiwi Artem Sitak and Wesley Koolhof last night, although it wasn't smooth sailing.

Venus showed some flair with his technique on his way to the second round.
Source: SKY

Venus, who lost his first round singles match, and South African partner Raven Klaasen were forced to work for their win, taking the match 6-1 6-7 10-7.

Venus and Sitak have built a small rivalry at the Classic - Sitak drew first blood last year when the Kiwi pair had different partners but last night Venus managed to exact some revenge.

"Any time you're playing at home you want to play well and it's the same for both of us," Venus said post-match.

"Unfortunately one of us was going to be disappointed tonight and that was me last year.

"I'm excited to get the win tonight with Raven and start our partnership off like this."

After dropping the opening game, Venus and Klaasen roared back to win the opening set with three breaks and six consecutive games won.

However Sitak and Koolhof got their chance in the second set when they went up 3-1 after Venus double-faulted on break point.

Venus and Klaasen weren't done though, forcing a tiebreak to wrap up the second set, but it was all in vain with Sitak and Koolhof comfortably taking it out 7-2.

In the super tiebreak to decide the third set and match, Koolhof put a volley into the net at 7-7, giving Klaasen the opportunity to serve for the match with the next two points.

He did.

"We needed to refocus and at the start of the super tiebreak," Venus said.

"Raven really lifted me with good points to keep us in it and then we got over the line in the end."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

05:46
1
The Kiwi Paralympic gold-medallist gave an emotional interview to TVNZ1's Sunday.

New Zealand gold medal Paralympian Liam Malone announces retirement

01:21
2
The Paralympic star told 1 NEWS' Andrew Saville he's got no plan to slow down.

'You did us all proud' - fans pay tribute to Paralympics champion Liam Malone after shock retirement

3
Hannah Laity shows of her engagement ring from All Black Beauden Barrett.

Hannah Laity shows off engagement ring given to her by All Blacks fiance Beauden Barrett

4
New Zealand's Michael Venus in action during his first round singles match on opening day at the ASB Classic. ATP Mens Tennis Tournament. ASB Tennis Centre, Auckland, New Zealand. Monday 9 January 2017. © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz

ATP president defends player withdrawals from ASB Classic

00:28
5
The Black Caps' opener hammered a half-century after the rain cleared in Nelson.

Martin Guptill blitzes barrage of sixes en route to Black Caps' victory against Pakistan

01:21
The Paralympic star told 1 NEWS' Andrew Saville he's got no plan to slow down.

'You did us all proud' - fans pay tribute to Paralympics champion Liam Malone after shock retirement

The Paralympic double-gold medallist called time on his career yesterday.

02:32
McLachlan has been removed from a current stage tour of the Rocky Horror Show.

Claims Aussie actor Craig McLachlan threatened actress 'I will end you' in confrontation after unwanted kiss

McLachlan, a former Neighbours and Home and Away star, has denied all of the allegations.

05:46
The Kiwi Paralympic gold-medallist gave an emotional interview to TVNZ1's Sunday.

New Zealand gold medal Paralympian Liam Malone announces retirement

Malone, who claimed two golds and one silver medal at the 2016 Rio Paralympics, confirmed the news this afternoon.

00:31
The Falcon 9 booster lifted off from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, carrying a highly classified satellite.

US spy satellite worth 'billions' believed to be lost in space after SpaceX launch failure

The first SpaceX launch of 2018 didn't go quite to plan.

The telco is doing away with the old technology and switching to an internet based system.

Scam callers claiming to be from Spark clean out elderly Auckland man's bank account

The telco says if in any doubt about a call purporting to be from Spark, hang up.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 