Michael Venus wins epic back-and-forth rally at the net as Kiwi wins opening ASB Classic doubles match

Michael Venus has rebounded at the ASB Classic to win his opening doubles match against fellow Kiwi Artem Sitak and Wesley Koolhof last night, although it wasn't smooth sailing.

Venus, who lost his first round singles match, and South African partner Raven Klaasen were forced to work for their win, taking the match 6-1 6-7 10-7.

Venus and Sitak have built a small rivalry at the Classic - Sitak drew first blood last year when the Kiwi pair had different partners but last night Venus managed to exact some revenge.

"Any time you're playing at home you want to play well and it's the same for both of us," Venus said post-match.

"Unfortunately one of us was going to be disappointed tonight and that was me last year.

"I'm excited to get the win tonight with Raven and start our partnership off like this."

After dropping the opening game, Venus and Klaasen roared back to win the opening set with three breaks and six consecutive games won.

However Sitak and Koolhof got their chance in the second set when they went up 3-1 after Venus double-faulted on break point.

Venus and Klaasen weren't done though, forcing a tiebreak to wrap up the second set, but it was all in vain with Sitak and Koolhof comfortably taking it out 7-2.

In the super tiebreak to decide the third set and match, Koolhof put a volley into the net at 7-7, giving Klaasen the opportunity to serve for the match with the next two points.

He did.

"We needed to refocus and at the start of the super tiebreak," Venus said.