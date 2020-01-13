Michael Venus seeking another doubles title after reaching ATP final in Geneva

New Zealand’s top ranked doubles player Michael Venus and his Australian partner John Peers have won through to the final at the ATP tournament in Geneva.

Michael Venus Source: Photosport

The second seeds have won a close match against Uruguay’s Ariel Behar and Ecuador’s Gonzalo Escobar 4-6, 7-6 (2) 10-8 in 1 hour 33 minutes.

“They were quality opponents who have won a few tournaments this year and they played really well, especially on the clay. We had a few chances to break serve and weren’t able to do it so are happy to be in another final,” Venus said.

Venus and Peers were unable to convert any of their five break point chances but remained strong on serve after being broken once in the first set.

Venus and Peers will play Italy’s Simone Bolelli and Argentina’s Maximo Gonzalez for the title.

Venus - who is ranked 16 in the world - will be chasing his 14th career ATP doubles title.