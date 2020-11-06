TODAY |

Michael Venus to play ATP Finals in London despite 'terrible preparation' caused by quarantine voucher issues

Chris Chang, 1 NEWS Reporter
Source:  1 NEWS

Top New Zealand doubles player Michael Venus is confirmed to play at the season-ending ATP Finals in the London.

He has opted to forgo his flight home, originally booked for tomorrow morning, to compete at the major event from November 15th.

Venus’ quarantine voucher is for December 13th, meaning he’ll spend Christmas in a quarantine hotel.

With the United Kingdom in lockdown, it effectively means he will be sitting idle for three weeks, with a further two weeks stuck in a New Zealand hotel – hardly ideal preparation for the Australian Open.

He admits the stress of trying to find a solution has taken its toll.

“The last few nights, I went to bed at 5am, the night before was about 4 or 4.30,” he told 1 NEWS.

“The preparation [for London] has been absolutely terrible.”

Tennis
Coronavirus Pandemic
UK and Europe
Chris Chang
