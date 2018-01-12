Michael Venus knocked out in first round of ATP doubles event in Netherlands

New Zealander Michael Venus has fallen at the first hurdle of the ATP World Tennis Tournament doubles stakes in the Netherlands.

Michael Venus during the ASB Classic Source: Photosport

Venus - the reigning French Open champion and world No.18 - and South African partner Raven Klaasen lost their first-round Rotterdam tussle 7-6 (7-2) 7-5 to the top-seeded Lukasz Kubot and Marcelo Melo.

It was a case of chances missed for the duo, who managed to nail just one of their six break points across the match, while their foes secured both of theirs.