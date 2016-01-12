Michael Venus jumps up world tennis doubles rankings after claiming Portugal title

Kiwi tennis player Michael Venus has used his victory in an ATP doubles tournament in Portugal to jump to No.36 in the world doubles rankings.

Kiwi tennis player Michael Venus competes in the night session at the ASB Classic. Source: Photosport

Venus and American playing partner Ryan Harrison cruised to victory in the clay-court Estoril Open on Monday morning (NZT) with a 7-5, 6-2 win over experienced Spaniards David Marrero and Tommy Robredo.

It was the 29-year-old's sixth ATP doubles title.

He has since risen five spots in the ATP rankings to No.36, while partner Harrison moved up 108 spots to No.137.

Venus has since gone on to partner Australian John Patrick Smith in the Aix en Provence Challenger in France, where he can continue his rise up the ladder.